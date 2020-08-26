Joseph gets second chance at life altering opportunity with Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Vosean Joseph #50 of the Buffalo Bills smiles before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at New Era Field on August 08, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

What’s it like spending your entire rookie season on injured reserve?

Vosean Joseph found out last year.

“It’s no different. I’m still a player,” he said with a chuckle. “They want me in the building. Do meetings. There’s still rookie meetings, rookie duties, all this stuff. Ain’t nothing really changed, (except) me being out there on the field.”

Joseph tore the labrum in his shoulder during the second preseason game last year in Carolina. He tried to play through it, but was put on injured reserve at the end of the exhibition season.

He thinks the missed season was actually “beneficial”.

“Just being around the team, actually learning and getting the concepts down,” Joseph said. “Being around a great group of guys that basically motivated me to just take it all in and not be so depressed or nothing about the situation.”

Joseph is an affable guy who is quick to smile and has an easy laugh. However, his reputation in college was as a ferocious hitter. It’s something that makes a shoulder injury a slightly heavier problem. His solution is to get smarter.

“My biggest thing right now is learning how to create all that power, but still be able to control. Still be able to handle myself and make the big hit,” Joseph said.

He says the shoulder feels good so far in camp, but he is still searching for the first big hit.”

“No, it hasn’t come around yet,” Joseph says with a big laugh. “I’m with my teammates. We gotta protect each other.”

Joseph wants and maybe needs his NFL career to be an escape. He grew up in a rough part of Miami. Four of his childhood friends were killed just while he was college.

However, he sees the injury setback as something he should be ready to handle.



“Situational change, period,” Joseph says, this time with a “throw your hands in the air” type of laugh. “It don’t matter what time it is. Something could pop up at any moment. It’s just about how you deal with it and how go with it. We got players around that are so supportive. It’s more of a family thing. Everybody’s together.”

The topic du jour of this NFL preseason is the difficulty young players will have making an NFL roster, but Joseph doesn’t see it. He’s fully bought in to the idea that no roster spot is assured and every day simply requires proof that a player deserves to stick around.

“We not really dwelling on yesterday because today’s a new day,” he said.

At the very least, today will be a better day than Joseph had last year.