Jordan Poyer explains the ‘Bills blueprint’ to stay safe during the pandemic

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 15: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after the Buffalo Bills win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 15, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The team is taking plenty of precautions to try and keep everyone safe and healthy this season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — When Bills safety Jordan Poyer spoke to the Western New York media on Zoom today, he was hesitant to share any of the defense’s secrets for this season.

He feared Sam Darnold might be listening.

He had no problem describing what it’s like in the facility during the pandemic.

Poyer says it’s a ‘night and day’ difference at One Bills Drive.

“You come in, you pull your car up, and you get tested. Then you get these tracker things that kind of tell you if you’re within six feet of somebody,” says Poyer.

Jordan Poyer showing off what the contact tracers look like that everyone must wear.

Not just players. All coaches, staff, anyone who is a Tier 1 or 2 employee must wear these.

They turn red if anyone gets within six feet of someone else. #Bills pic.twitter.com/nFyA63W6lz — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 3, 2020

“Every locker has an empty locker by it. So you’re not necessarily right next to somebody,” he says.

“No more cafeteria upstairs, all the food is downstairs. All the lunch tables and dinner tables are outside. It’s all spread apart. All the meetings are in the indoor facility. There are no more meetings when you’re cramped into a [small room] sitting next to your teammates. So, it is a lot different,” says Poyer.

The COVID precautions are already changing the way workouts are done on the field, too.

“Even our run today, when we did our run— guys have to be every five yards on the line. Just taking those precautions to be able to be healthy when the season starts,” he says.

Each member of the Bills also has to take a short questionnaire when they get to the building, answering questions such as if they’ve been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Separated lockers. No lunch in the cafeteria. Contact tracers on your wrist.



Jordan Poyer explains what it's like managing COVID in the NFL. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/LB4kgc2UYL — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) August 3, 2020

Poyer said that he decided to play this season because it’s a huge year for the Bills and he wanted to be a part of it. Poyer says he sees the precautions and is comfortable playing even though he has a young child at home.

“The Bills gave us the blueprint on how they want us to operate. It’s up to us to adapt and operate in that sense in order for us to be healthy week one. Everything is different,” says Poyer.

The season-opener is just six weeks again. But as general manager Brandon Beane says, it feels like it’s six months away. Hopefully, we’ll make it there and be able to see some of those secrets the team has planned for the Jets.