Johnson, Wallace become leaders on Bills secondary for a night

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Taron Johnson #24 of the Buffalo Bills scores a touchdown on an interception intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter in the game at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Levi Wallace quoted Jordan Poyer after the Bills win over Pittsburgh Sunday night.

No one was happier to hear the quote than Poyer himself, sitting right next to Wallace while the pair talked with reporters via Zoom.

“Poyer is always saying big time players in big time moments make big time plays,” Wallace said.

Immediately Poyer pointed to Wallace adding, “And he did that today!”

In the biggest game of the season so far, it was the lesser known members of the secondary who made the big time plays.

The first was courtesy Taron Johnson. The nickel corner, who briefly lost his job midseason, picked off Ben Roethlisberger and ran it back 51 yards for a lead changing pick six late in the first half.

Wallace said Johnson reminds him of Poyer and that Johnson is the glue of the defense.

“It’s really no surprise how Taron made that play. He makes those plays all the time in practice,” Wallace said. “Really happy for a guy like that.”

“He made a hell of a play,” Micah Hyde said. “We talk a lot about scoring on defense. We finally made it happen. Huge spark for us on defense.”

Wallace made the game sealing play with a twisting, leaping interception of a Roethlisberger deep ball in the fourth quarter. The Bills offense ran out the final seven minutes to finish a 26-15 win.

“Glad the coaches trusted me to be out there and I trusted myself to make the play,” Wallace said.

The Bills defense celebrated with a team dance on the sideline after the Wallace interception. Poyer said the reaction was, in part, a response to Juju Smith-Schuster doing a TikTok dance on the Bills logo pregame.

“I ain’t gonna lie. Seeing them dancing on our logo pregame, it turns you up a little bit. Gives you a little second energy to play with a little extra fire,” Poyer said. “We were hyped up on the sideline. We were having fun.”

Hyde, Jerry Hughes and Tre’Davious White all said they were unaware of any pregame dances. There’s apparently enough friendly hassling happening inside the Bills defense to keep them from having time for opponent generated affronts.

Last week, Hyde made an interception against the 49ers that he returned to the San Francisco five yard line. The guys gave him an earful about it. This defense had not scored a touchdown since Poyer ran an interception back against Tom Brady and the Patriots in December, 2017. It was a streak they were itching to break. Close was not good enough.

Hyde won’t be on the receiving end this week. This time, it’ll be Wallace. He fell to the ground after his interception, but he wasn’t touched. When he got up, Wallace wasn’t quite sure what to do.

“He got up and started walking,” Hyde said. “We’re like ‘Bro, run!'”

It was a big time play, even if it was not a big time finish.