John Brown won’t play in Denver

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins and celebrates with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

John Brown will not make his return to the Bills lineup on Saturday. Sean McDermott announced Thursday morning that Brown will sit out another week while coming back from an ankle injury.

McDermott did not speculate as to how close Brown is to a return. He last played five weeks ago in Arizona against the Cardinals. The Bills head coach said the team just wants to give Brown extra time to rest and rehab.

“You play a position like receiver, you want to be out there at full speed and playing a high level,” McDermott said. “That’s what we expect when John comes back.”

Brown does have sickle cell condition that caused former Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Clark significant medical issues while playing in Denver’s high altitude. McDermott did indicate earlier in the week his team would be prepared for any altitude related issue, but did even hint at saying Brown’s absence Saturday has anything to do with the sickle cell issue.

Other NFL players like Tevin Coleman, Ty Montgomery and Geno Atkins have played in Denver without serious issue while carrying the sickle cell trait.