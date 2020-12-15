John Brown ready for return to practice

Buffalo wide receiver John Brown (15) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

John Brown has missed the Bills last three games while on injured reserve. He’s dealing with an ankle injury suffered in the loss to Arizona.

That hiatus may soon be concluding. Brown is eligible to come off IR for Buffalo’s trip to Denver on Saturday. Sean McDermott said on Monday that Brown would at least re-join his team for practice this week.

McDermott would not speculate on the likelihood that Brown does play this weekend.

“We’ll have to see how it goes,” McDermott said.

The Bills head coach has played injuries extremely close to the vest all year and that includes players who are first eligible to return from injured reserve.

There is only a walkthrough practice on Tuesday, despite a short week with a Saturday game. Brown’s status will likely be determined by how he does in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.