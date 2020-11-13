Hyde, Ford only questionable Bills for contest with Cardinals

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (23) works on his tackling technique during an NFL football training camp in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

The injury report was mostly favorable for the Bills on Friday.

Micah Hyde and Cody Ford are the only starters with injury issues heading to the contest with Arizona Sunday.

Ford is nursing an ankle injury suffered early against the Seahawk. He was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday. Hyde is the bigger concern. He suffered an ankle injury during the Thursday practice and did not practice at all Friday.

On the flip side, Josh Norman will play for the first time in nearly a month. He’s missed three games with a hamstring injury. Mitch Morse is back from a concussion after missing one game. Tre’Davious White will play after getting hurt late in the win over the Seahawks.

Only reserve linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips and special teamer Taiwan Jones are already declared out for the Bills. With a bye week up next, Buffalo has a chance to enter the stretch run of the regular season incredibly healthy.