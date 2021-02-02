How the Bills can find cap space for 2021

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson tracks the play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Brandon Beane said this free agency would be different. It would be less “aggressive”.

It’s not really Beane’s fault. The pandemic shorted the NFL a large chunk of revenue this season. That will cause the salary cap to decline instead of increase for the only the second time in the cap’s 27 year history. Almost every team is dealing with some sort of issues for 2021.

The Bills’ problems begin with a six million dollar cap hole. Buffalo is $6.3 million over the projected NFL cap of $175 million. It’s very possible the actual cap ends up higher. It can’t go lower than $175 mil and Beane expects more details on the real number over the next week or two.

Once the Bills find their way out of the red, they might need to sign two starting offensive linemen, a backup QB, a tight end (or 2) and a return man. None of which covers the cost to keep Matt Milano in town, nor does it close the sizable gap between the Bills and Chiefs even an inch.

The good news is that there are always methods to create cap room and the Bills have some obvious options. The following players are the most likely candidates for a release, trade or re-negotiation to open up more cap space in Buffalo. (All numbers courtesy overthecap.com)

A Meeting With McBeane Is Coming

WR John Brown (cap savings: $7.931 million)

Brown missed seven games last year. He caught one touchdown after week two. He caught more than four passes in a game five times all season. He didn’t once have a 100 yard game.

For the most part, the Bills offense hummed right along happily without him.

Gabriel Davis proved day one he was capable of being a contributor at the NFL level. It’s not fair to say he’s already equal to Brown as an NFL receiver, but no mental gymnastics are required to imagine Davis can play at the level in 2021. The Bills also have Isaiah Hodgins as an untapped resource that had flashes in camp last year and the draft is getting deeper at receiver by the minute.

Brown has been a good receiver and a good developer for Josh Allen’s young career. There just isn’t much justification to bring him back for next year and especially not when his departure could move the Bills eight million in the right direction.

DT Quinton Jefferson (cap savings: $8 million)

I might be the president of the Quinton Jefferson Fan Club. He’s versatile. He’s productive for a reserve player (three sacks and a fumble recovery each of the last three seasons). He’s a good guy and fits into any locker room.

He’s also carrying an eight million dollar cap hit that the Bills can wipe away without even a penny of dead money. With Star Lotulelei returning, it’s hard not to see Beane hitting the escape clause on Jefferson’s contract.

Nervous Every Time The Phone Rings

C Mitch Morse (cap savings: $4.483 million)

Beane said he would be surprised if Cody Ford was not a starter next year. Ike Boettger and Jon Feliciano are both free agents. Boettger is a restricted free agent and unlikely to get caught up in the bidding war Feliciano just might create. So, let’s assume Boettger is a good bet to return.

That leaves one interior offensive line spot available. If the Bills want to sign Feliciano, they can use Morse’s four million and change towards that effort. If they prefer Morse, then Feliciano likely walks.

Morse’s concussion history might make the Bills lean Feliciano’s way, but Morse also has much more center experience and has been another big part of Allen’s growth. Morse also would carry a $5.5 million dollar dead cap hit if he’s released.

Essentially, the Bills are on the hook for that 5.5 mil no matter what. It’s just a matter of deciding who accounts for the other $4.4 million that Morse could save them by heading elsewhere.

DT Vernon Butler (cap savings: $6.818)

The Bills may end up remaking a large chunk of the defensive line. Again.

Butler played very well down the stretch, but like Jefferson, does some of the same work Lotulelei can handle in 2021. The contract for Butler is slightly less appealing than Jefferson’s when it comes to cap efficiency–there’s a million more in dead cap and a million less in cap savings.

The cap numbers and the late season performance tip the scales in Butler’s favor if there’s a decision between he and Jefferson. However, the Bills could start 2021 with Lotulelei, Ed Oliver, Justin Zimmer and Harrison Phillips at defensive tackle, making Butler and Jefferson both expendable.

TE Lee Smith (cap savings: $2.25 million)

Smith is a damn good run blocker. He’s also another great guy to have in the locker room. In the Bills’ current cap position, they probably can’t afford to keep him.

Reggie Gilliam isn’t the blocker Smith is, but he is under contract in 2021 for less than a million dollars and spent last year as Smith’s understudy in the role. Nate Becker is also still around. Tyler Kroft is a free agent and might make tight end a spot Buffalo must address in the draft.

Don’t Be Surprised If He Has To Go

DE Mario Addison (cap savings: $6.19 million)

Addison was brought to Buffalo to bookend the pass rush with Jerry Hughes. Hughes had his normal quality year. Addison was hardly terrible, but finished with his lowest sack total (five) in seven seasons. Pressures and hurries (via Pro Football Reference) also were approximately cut in half.

It would cost the Bills four million in dead money to walk away from Addison. Pass rusher is arguably the team’s top need heading to 2021. It may not make sense to spend over six million in precious cap space on someone who was already not part of the solution.

LB Tyler Matakevich (cap savings: $3.35 million)

Buffalo special teams were really good in 2020. The return teams were both ranked in the top four. The kick coverage was third in the NFL. The “bad” team was the punt cover unit and it still ranked 16th.

Matakevich tied a career high with 23 tackles last season and played more than three-quarters of the special teams snaps. That was, by far, the most. Only three other players were on the field for even half the kicking plays.

All that said, it will only cost the Bills 300-grand in dead money to part with Matakevich. Beane may decide he can’t afford the luxury of a special teams ace.

It’s a Stretch, But Follow Me Here

CB Taron Johnson (cap savings: $2.183 million)

I know, I know. He made THE play to win a divisional playoff game. He had as many touchdowns as the “starting” running back (Johnson and Devin Singletary both scored twice).

Johnson was very good late in the season and is a perfect nickel for the Sean McDermott defense, but the Bills had given his job to Cam Lewis in October. Lewis is still under contract for only $780K. Buffalo can separate from Johnson for next to nothing in dead cap money.

I wonder if Johnson could be a trade chip. If I’m Beane and I still have confidence in Lewis, I’d certainly check around. Maybe Johnson is the sweetener for the big move Beane didn’t think could happen when he spoke to the media last week. Johnson’s contract would at least allow it.

We’re In The Endgame Now

How does any of this help the big picture? Let’s say the Bills part ways with Brown, Jefferson, Butler and Smith. That saves Buffalo $26 million. Since the Bills are already over six million in the red and must save about six million more to pay their draft class, that leaves about $14 million in cap space.

Beane needs to sign Boettger and must also save a little for an emergency fund (say… just in case your starting guard tears his pec in a summer workout and you have to sign a veteran replacement). The spending money for Buffalo might actually be closer to $10 million. That’s not enough to keep more than one of the Bills’ top three free agents: Feliciano, Milano and Daryl Williams.

Add in $4 million-plus by releasing Morse and that would allow Buffalo to keep both Feliciano (which would be a requirement with Morse gone) and Williams. If Addison goes too, the Bills would have almost $21 million to spend. That MIGHT be enough to keep both offensive linemen and Milano. However, Jake Fromm is now the backup quarterback and the only way Buffalo can improve the roster to catch the Chiefs is via the draft. And did I mention both Andre Roberts and Isaiah McKenzie are free agents? No? Well… Buffalo will need some money for a guy who can return kicks.

If the actual cap is even five million dollars higher–$180 million total–that would give Beane some flexibility to make decisions instead of being forced into only what he can afford. A cap of $185 million might even put Beane on the offensive. It’s also possible he could re-negotiate a few of the more expensive contracts to further create some room.

No matter what, this won’t be the same offseason Bills fans have grown accustomed to with Beane at the helm. Less additions. More tough decisions about subtractions.