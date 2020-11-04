Hitting the Bills Eye: Film review from win over Patriots

Some thoughts after watching the All-22 from Bills 24, Patriots 21

What Seemed To Go Right

Ed Oliver was fantastic in an under-the-radar type way. He did have three consecutive pressures late in the second quarter and led the Bills in that department. He also put up a good fight against the run. I’ve mentioned Oliver’s motor before, but it needs more credit here. I can’t remember a defensive linemen who gets involved in more plays down the field after you’d think he would be out of it. Oliver chased multiple ball carriers down after they got through a hole two or three gaps away.

Justin Zimmer was making plays again. He dealt with a ton of double teams, as a good 1-technique would, and still had an impact. It wasn’t just the late forced fumble either. He also had two pressures of Cam Newton.

When Mario Addison wins reps, it’s often spectacular. He ended the Patriots first drive by himself and blew up Ryan Izzo on a pass play to force a Newton miss to an open receiver. It might be the first time all year Addison was the best defensive end on the field for the Bills and Jerry Hughes did not have a bad game.

Mario Addison viciously separating himself from Ryan Izzo in the second quarter

Stefon Diggs had his best well-rounded game of the year. He has not been the most elite of the Bills wide receiver blockers and by “not the most elite”, I mean the worst. However, he threw two haymakers in this game. The first was on a nine yard Devin Singletary carry in the third quarter. The second you probably noticed on the John Brown receiver screen that set up the winning field goal. Diggs also had a nice sliding catch on a Josh Allen scramble throw and that nifty 40 yard catch and run. All in all, another #1-like day at the office.

The Patriots begged Brian Daboll to run it and he, correctly, took advantage of it. The Patriots had at least six defensive backs on the field for all but one snap of the game. Daboll kept on pounding the ball at them. The entire final touchdown drive was running plays. Maybe the tune is different if Newton does not fumble late, but I liked the willingness to stay with what works.

Tyler Kroft is usually not a superb blocker, but I thought he had one of his better games in that department. Especially in the second half.

What Seemed To Go Wrong

Levi Wallace did not have a good game. It certainly seemed like the Patriots were targeting his side the entire game. There were a few times Newton took advantage of Wallace in soft coverage, including the first snaps of each half and I don’t think that was a coincidence. There were also a couple of blown coverages that were both on Wallace’s side. To be fair, I can’t say if either was Wallace’s fault. Nothing in this game suggested giving Dane Jackson another shot as the starter is a bad idea if Josh Norman still can’t go next Sunday.

The Bills got almost zero out of their linebackers. Tremaine Edmunds was a non factor. A.J. Klein was better than most would think, but there’s no pat on the back for that coming. Andre Smith got his first snaps on defense and was not any different. Matt Milano still doesn’t look quite right. Milano had a good look at a tackle to prevent Newton’s last long run and was not nearly quick enough to keep up with the Patriots quarterback. I didn’t think Newton had anywhere near the quickness in this game he was known for a few years ago.

It was great to have Jon Feliciano back and it was amazing he was able to take over at center on short notice, but he was a liability in the pass game. Allowed a team high three pressures in 22 dropbacks.

The Josh Allen Report

He was not asked to do much intentionally and it was the right plan. Allen still made his share of plays. He had a couple of tricky throws on back to back plays during the Bills’ opening drive. He showed some of the usual toughness as well, releasing the ball just before taking a hit on a few occasions.

However, I still thought he was disappointing in the pocket. I tracked him running before it was necessary on four occasions. That’s a lot in only 22 called pass plays.

Josh Allen scrambling in the 4th quarter despite a solid pocket

The blitz forced him into rash decisions that often would have allowed for more time. The third down throw to Brown in the second quarter was against a blitz the Bills picked up, but Allen gave himself no chance to find something else. The three and out in the third quarter with the Bills backed up inside their own 15 ended because Allen scrambled from a three-man rush that was being handled.

I’ve wondered this season if Allen sometimes intentionally scrambles to loosen coverage or shake up a play that’s gone stagnant. The thought came from seeing Allen escape a pocket so many times to the side of the field where most of his receivers were. He may still use his legs to widen windows, but running to the side of the field with more options seems a coincidence. Every scramble against the Patriots was to the wrong side. On the above play in the third quarter, the Bills ran every receiver heading left. Allen scrambled right.

Odds and Ends

Ike Boettger had a solid bounce back from the Jets game. He wasn’t great, but he was definitely respectable coming in after Mitch Morse was injured. It was encouraging for a young guy who hasn’t played a ton in his career.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was fantastic. The Bills had no answer for his array of run plays. Buffalo got gashed on the ground and it was hard to find fault with any player’s positioning or decisions. I was even more impressed with the way he took apart Sean McDermott’s zone defense. You didn’t notice because Newton easily left half a dozen throws on the field. The worst was at the end of the first half. The Patriots had the ball at the Bills’ 15 with 17 seconds left. To the left, both Gunnar Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers ran deep posts. The Bills short zone defenders let both go deep to Jordan Poyer in a cover two look. Poyer took the inside man Meyers. That left Olszewski open for six. Newton never looked that way and dirted the ball at a checkdown. Perhaps the coverage fooled him, but Poyer was moving towards an even coverage location before the snap. To be fair, the wind was bad enough to make any QB think twice about squeezing small windows. That’s all the Bills zone normally allows. The lack of Micah Hyde and Milano for most plays likely also had something to do with it, but credit where credit is due. I can see why McDaniels ends up on head coach candidate lists every year.

Gunner Olszewski is the Pats receiver furthest to the far side. He is open. #21 Jordan Poyer is the deep safety in conflict, who must run with Jakobi Meyers in the end zone, but inside of Olszewski.

Brian Winters was a bit of a magician in the fourth quarter. The Allen TD run was opened up because Winters subtly grabbed his man by the collar and pulled him down. On the second play of the next drive, he was able to basically wrap and tackle the defensive tackle. Singletary got eight on the play. Two snaps after that, Zack Moss got 14 in part because Winters grabbed a Patriots linebacker by the ankle. Winters had dove for a cut block and fell just barely short, but there are no referees in the box behind the line of scrimmage. No one is going to call an ankle grab. All three plays were mostly legal, but none of the three will ever draw a flag in a million years. That’s good work.