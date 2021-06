Clouds will continue to thicken through this evening with temperatures hovering around the low 70s and upper 60s. A wave of low pressure moving across the Great Lakes will bring an increase in moisture and lift for moderate to heavy showers and rumbles to develop later this evening. The heaviest of these showers will occur through the early overnight hours into Thursday morning, and provide some much needed rainfall to the region.

This system is unlikely to bring any severe weather, but there still remains plenty of moisture in place to provide a few heavy downpours, and isolated storms Thursday afternoon. This should keep afternoon highs only in the lower 70s. If we get enough afternoon sunshine to develop especially across the Finger Lakes region, there's a nonzero chance we get a few of those stronger storms to get going.