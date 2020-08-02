Gaines opting out

Buffalo Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines (28) talks to field judge Rick Patterson, center left, and back judge Dino Paganelli, left, as teammate Micah Hyde (23) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

The Bills defense took another hit on Sunday.

Brandon Beane announced to WNY media on a his start of training camp Zoom call that corner E.J. Gaines is opting out of 2020.

“We received that news yesterday afternoon and got his letter,” Beane said. “He has some family things which we totally respect and understand

Gaines was expected to compete for the second cornerback job along with Levi Wallace and Josh Norman. When healthy, Gaines has had plenty of success playing in Sean McDermott’s defense and had a strong chance to win the job.

He is the second potentially important defensive player to opt out after Star Lotulelei did the same last week.

Unless his case includes special circumstances, Gaines will receive $150,000 from his salary next season as his only payment in 2020. If he does not receive a salary from the NFL after 2020, he will have to repay the 150-grand.

The Bills added defensive back Akeem King and defensive tackle Niles Scott on Sunday to help replace Gaines and Lotulelei.