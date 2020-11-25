Former Bills Steve Tasker and Cornelius Bennett are Hall of Fame semifinalists

Buffalo Bills Steve Tasker during a Sept. 14, 1997 game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. (Photo by Ed Nessen/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

It's Tasker's 8th time as a semifinalist and Bennett's first.

(AP modified) — Former Buffalo Bills Steve Tasker and Cornelius Bennett made the list of 25 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021.

A player must be retired for five seasons before being considered for entry to the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

This is the 8th time Tasker has been named a semifinalist. He was named first-team All-Pro seven times in his career and is considered one of the best special teams players of all time.

This is Bennett’s first time being a semifinalist. The linebacker played for the Bills from 1987-1995 and was a five-time Pro Bowler.

The group of 25 announced Tuesday also includes Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Jared Allen, Calvin Johnson, Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, John Lynch, Clay Matthews, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour, Fred Taylor, Zach Thomas, Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Patrick Willis, Darren Woodson, Bryant Young, Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, and Rodney Harrison.

Candidates will be trimmed to 15 modern-day finalists who will be considered for entry by the selection committee during Super Bowl week in February. Inductions are scheduled for next August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of those ceremonies last summer.

Also on the voting ballot in the coaching category is Tom Flores; in the contributors category is Bill Nunn; and in the seniors category is Drew Pearson.

Between four and eight new members will be selected.

Of the 25 semifinalists, several have been finalists in the past, including Boselli, Faneca, Holt, Lynch, Mills, Seymour, Thomas, Wayne and Young in 2019.