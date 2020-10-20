Ford, Lewis, Dodson all could be a out a while

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 13: Cody Ford #70 of the Buffalo Bills plays against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 13, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Bills not only lost another game on Monday, they may have lost a few more players for a while.

Sean McDermott said Tuesday afternoon that Cody Ford, Cam Lewis and Tyrel Dodson are all “week to week” after leaving the loss to the Chiefs with injuries.

The week to week designation from McDermott usually indicates a player that will be missing some games.

Lewis, who made his first Bills start as the nickel back, left almost immediately with a wrist issue. Ford was carted to the locker room late in the game with a serious appearing knee injury. Dodson left with a hamstring problem.

The Bills could have reinforcements arriving this week for the latter two problems. Jon Feliciano is available to come off injured reserve after missing the first six games with a pectoral injury suffered before training camp. Matt Milano has a less serious version of the same injury.

McDermott did not want to comment on the availability of either on Tuesday because it would “communicate directly with the opponent”. He did later say there have been light discussions with Brandon Beane about when to activate Feliciano off injured reserve. There would be more talk on the subject soon.

John Brown played 51 of 53 snaps after being questionable with a knee injury. McDermott said he was sore and still working through the injury, but otherwise Brown was doing ok.