Feliciano return keys big day on the ground

ORCHARD PARK, NY – NOVEMBER 1: Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss (20) breaks loose for a run for first down during the third quarter. The Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots at New Era Field in Orchard Park, NY during a regular season NFL football game on Nov. 1, 2020. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Bills were committed to running the ball against the Patriots.

How much?

“Friday’s practice, we probably practiced two passes the entire practice,” offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said. “The rest were runs.”

The reward for all that work was a season high 190 rush yards in the 24-21 win over the Patriots. The Bills had not topped 130 in a game the first seven weeks of the year. Both Devin Singletary and Zack Moss topped 80 yards on exactly 14 carries apiece.

“It’s something we placed a lot of emphasis on last week in practice. Got a lot of reps at it,” Daboll said.

Daboll said each game is its own animal when it comes to the gameplan. The first consideration is what a team thinks they might have success doing. From there, lots of things factor in: weather, attacking a particular defensive player, attacking a particular defensive scheme, going inside or outside.

It was hoped Jon Feliciano would play a big role in the resurgence of the Buffalo run game and he did. That role became different and more important almost immediately when Mitch Morse was lost with a concussion. Sean McDermott said Morse was still in concussion protocol on Monday.

Initially, Ryan Bates came on to play center. On the next series, Feliciano slid over to center from the guard spot and Ike Boettger took over at guard for the rest of the game.

Feliciano always meets with quarterbacks along with other linemen who could be asked to play center in a game to go over checks and protection calls. However, he did not get many practice snaps at center leading up to his return from injured reserve. McDermott joked with reporters during his weekly Monday Zoom press conference to underline the point.

“He got 0.0 snaps at center during the week,” the Bills head coach said with a giant Cheshire cat grin before clarifying. “He may have gotten a couple here and there. His time has been limited coming back (from the injury). We were just trying to get him acclimated at guard. He’s played (center). Played it last year and done a nice job.”

“He had a good week of getting back at it,” Daboll said. “Credit to him being prepared and ready to go. Good comfort level with him in there.”

Despite all the changes, the Bills coaches were generally happy Monday with the offensive line performance. McDermott added that Boettger improved after a rough game against the Jets.

The toughness was certainly there. It was especially evident in the third quarter when Feliciano, Brian Winters and Dion Dawkins bulldozed Zack Moss over the goal line for Buffalo’s second touchdown.

“That’s an important part of their identity–to play tough. Those guys are tough guys,” Daboll said. “When those guys are having fun and playing physical and trying to move the line of scrimmage, it’s fun to watch.”

It was thought Feliciano could provide a bump in the tough/nasty department for the offensive line, at least emotionally. When Daboll was asked if he thought that was the case Sunday, his answer was succint.

“Yes.”

It may be the same answer opposing defensive coordinators will give when asked if they are worried about the Bills run attack, now the Feliciano is back in the fold.