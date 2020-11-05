Feliciano grateful to have ‘long journey’ behind him

Jon Feliciano did not play a football game between the playoff in Houston last January 4th and the win over New England last Sunday. What did happen during those ten months was two surgeries and months of mentally grueling rehab.

Last week, Feliciano said he almost went to some dark places during that rehab. He was thankful for teammates who helped keep his spirits up.

He was even more thankful to play football again.

“After the game, I was emotional. It was a long journey back,” he said.

He was also tired. Sunday was Feliciano’s first NFL game ever in the Covid era. Playing without fans wasn’t as hard as he thought it would be, but he did notice the difference.

“I was definitely more tired. When a big play happens, you (normally) hear the roar of the fans and it gives you more energy. You don’t realize how tired you are (in that moment),” Feliciano said.

Feliciano says the repaired pectoral muscle feels “all right”. He offhandedly mentioned Thursday that the injury was not 100% during a Zoom interview with Bills reporters. Later when asked how far he is from 100%, Feliciano made it clear there was no reason to worry. He put his health at “97 percent”.

The first game back from a long rehab was supposed to be at left guard. However, Feliciano moved to center after the first series of the game when Mitch Morse left with a concussion. It actually was a blessing in disguise. Most players usually aren’t entirely sure about their health until they test the rehabbed body part in a game.

“Moving into center was definitely a way to protect it more,” Feliciano said of his pectoral injury. “You just have help on both sides when you’re at center.”

Morse did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and his status for Sunday against the Seahawks is up in the air, at best. That means Feliciano would like stay at center for a second game.

Whenever Morse comes back, there is a question about where Feliciano would end up. He played right guard last year, but started the Patriots game at left guard. Cody Ford has been limited in both practices this week and has played most of the season at left guard.

Feliciano isn’t going to worry about where he might play. It also does not seem like a decision that’s been made.

“That’s not up to me. That’s up in the air right now,” Feliciano said. “I’m just getting ready for the Seahawks and that’s all I’m worried about.”

It’s rare an offensive lineman takes center stage on a touchdown, but Feliciano did against the Patriots when he helped tow Zack Moss into the end zone. It was an outside zone run that did not go as planned. After Feliciano did what he could to block a piece of the Patriots linebacker, he explained how the TD happened.

“He was just right there, so I grabbed him and yoked him up,” Feliciano said. “I saw Brian (Winters) (at the) last second. I knew to just torque my body and let the momentum of Brian just hit Zack and just throw him in there.”

Feliciano was inches away from scoring a touchdown of his own last year in Cleveland. Josh Allen had fumbled on a scramble and Feliciano recovered near the goal line. He was asked Thursday if he should get credit for a third of Moss’ TD against the Patriots. His answer was no.

“I’ll get one eventually.”

Waiting for that to happen might be an even longer journey.