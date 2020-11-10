Bills family rallies around Allen on emotional day

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes past Seattle Seahawks’ Bruce Irvin (51) and Jayson Stanley (29) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Josh Allen had one of his best games on Sunday: a career high 415 yards passing with four total touchdowns in a big win over the Seahawks.

It came a day after one of his saddest moments.

Allen’s grandmother passed away on Saturday. Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll talked to Allen about potentially not playing against the Seahawks. The coaches said Monday that Allen wanted to be out there for his teammates.

It was still an emotional draining day for the Bills QB and captain.

“When he came in off the field in the locker room, he just kinda fell into my arms a little bit,” Daboll said. “A lot of emotion there. I’d say particularly for me, but for him also. When you love somebody and something happens like that, it’s tough.”

It’s a tight knit group in Buffalo. Daboll spoke about his close relationship with Allen many times on Monday.

“I just care about him so much as a person more than a football player,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot in these last three years. He means a lot to me.”

The team was not informed about Allen’s grandmother. McDermott suspects some players likely knew, but most didn’t. He was very impressed by how Allen handed the game.

“For Josh to be able to do that and compartmentalize that for a few hours like he was able to do, I think just shows you his maturity, his willingness to compete at a high level,” McDermott said. “It’s just the guy we know.”

BillsMafia responded quickly after learning of the tragedy Sunday night. In honor of Allen’s grandmonther, Bills fans got together on Reddit and started giving $17 donations to Oishei Children’s Hospital. 17 is Allen’s jersey number.

Twitter did its thing with the effort and over the next 24 hours-plus, the total donation topped $150,000.

Allen commented on the outpouring of support Monday afternoon on Twitter, saying simply “At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you.”

At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you. https://t.co/HdhoK0zUp3 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) November 9, 2020

Daboll lived many years in Buffalo and went to high school there. He’s not surprised.

“I know this place. I know a lot of people from a lot of different towns from around here,” he said. “It’s just Buffalo. It’s Buffalo, man. People take care of people. People take care of their own people.”

“Just awesome. This is what makes Buffalo so special,” Sean McDermott said. “Just awesome to hear that news. So proud of Billsmafia out there for rallying around Josh and his cause like they’ve done before. That’s what makes Buffalo the community that it is.”