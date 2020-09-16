Edmunds, Milano uncertain for Sunday

Buffalo Bills’ Matt Milano during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Tremaine Edmunds wore a red non-contact jersey at Bills practice Wednesday. He participated in some of the individual drills for linebackers during the portion of practice that could be viewed by media.

He was certainly not full speed nursing a shoulder injury suffered last Sunday against the Jets. Even some of the work he did do was a noticeably slower speed than the rest of the linebacking group.

That was still more than what Matt Milano did.

Milano was not seen on the Bills practice field at all. He has a hamstring injury and Sean McDermott said before practice he would not be a participant.

Backup linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Del’Shawn Phillips were both on the practice field. Dodson wore a red jersey like Edmunds, but seemed in a bit better shape. Phillips was not in uniform and only a spectator Wednesday.

McDermott had no change in the prognosis for any of the four on Wednesday. He listed them all as day to day in his Zoom with media on Monday.

Wideout John Brown was also not at practice Wednesday. He, apparently, has a foot injury. McDermott did not mention him at all before practice and there are no details as to the nature or severity of Brown’s injury.