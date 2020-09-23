Edmunds, Milano both at practice Wednesday

Buffalo Bills’ Matt Milano (58) and Tremaine Edmunds (49) tackle New York Jets’ Le’Veon Bell (26) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills starting linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano were both at practice Wednesday, but seemed to reverse roles from their status last week.

Heading into the Dolphins game, Edmunds seemed ahead of Milano. He was wearing a red non-contact jersey and not participating much, but he was at least on the practice field. Milano was nowhere to be seen.

On Wednesday, Milano was in uniform and appeared to be a full go. Edmunds was still wearing the red non-contact jersey and did not participate when the rest of the linebackers were hitting the blocking sled. Otherwise, Edmunds was fully involved during the portion of practice media could view. Officially, they were both listed as limited on the Bills injury report.

Edmunds suffered a shoulder injury and Milano left with a hamstring injury during week one against the Jets. Both players did not play against the Dolphins in week two.

Sean McDermott said it was too early to gauge whether either would play Sunday against the Rams.

“I need to see, I haven’t seen them since we left over the weekend and what they’ve been able to do. I’ve gotten reports from our trainer, but I want to put my eyes on them here,” McDermott said.

The Bills are dealing with multiple injuries outside of their two starting linebackers, but it’s still unknown how serious those injuries actually are.

Wednesday injury report: pic.twitter.com/4tOa54Sdtz — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 23, 2020

Cornerback Tre’Davious White was in a non-contact jersey with a shoulder injury and is listed as limited. He was participating in individual and one-on-one drills.

Six players did not practice at all due to injuries; Cole Beasley (hip/thumb), Taron Johnson (groin), Dawson Knox (concussion), Zack Moss (toe), Ed Oliver (Knee), and Del-Shawn Phillips (quad). Jerry Hughes got a rest day and did not practice.