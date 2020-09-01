Edmunds expects another step forward in 2020

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds lines up for a play against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Tremaine Edmunds made the jump.

Experts around the NFL always talk about an improvement in players from their first to their second years. Before a rookie season, players must deal with the rigmarole of combine, pro days and draft prep. The first NFL offseason, however, is only about one team, one playbook and one direction. It’s fertile land for growth.

Edmunds doubled his tackles for a loss in year two and made his first Pro Bowl. He explained the difference to reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday.

“Knowing what your key is and playing fast. Not thinking and using your instincts,” Edmunds said. “When you know your keys and you know your assignment and you know your alignment, it allows you to play fast.”

He expects more growth in year three. It helps to have a running mate like Matt Milano. Edmunds calls Milano his “dawg” and raves about the communication built between the two. Even in situations where they might not agree.

“We know we can trust each other out there. Anything we see, we just bring it back to each other,” Edmunds said. “Even if it’s not eye to eye. We talk about it and get things situated. It ultimately allows us to play faster.”

That trust isn’t only shaped on the field. It happens in the film room, too.

“Just knowing what each one of us is thinking out there, I think is very important,” Edmunds said. “Talking through situations that we might have messed up on, things that we might not have gotten on the first time. That’s what you look for with anybody you want to play with out there.”

Edmunds is a pretty laid back guy, but Milano takes it to a whole new level. Rarely does he seem overly excited on the field or during any interviews with media. Edmunds says he still sees Milano’s wired side.

“I would never tell a guy to not be the person that they are. I tell him all the time ‘be yourself. You can be yourself around us and that’s good enough’,” Edmunds says. “I know he’s excited. I know he’s ready when we touch that field. Juices are flowing and he’s gonna go to work.”

Edmunds is also quickly stockpiling respect for new teammate A.J. Klein. The free agent was signed away from the Saints in the offseason, but Klein already has more experience in a Sean McDermott defense than Edmunds. He played four seasons under McDermott in Carolina from 2013 to 2016.

“A.J. is a good leader. He’s a good person,” Edmunds says. “Just getting little tidbits from him, things they may have run, ways that he sees certain things. It’s helping the room out a lot.”

The standard for that linebacking room is pretty high. Edmunds says they want that bar to the best in the league.

It’s a similar standard that goes for the entire Bills team. Football fans in Western New York have probably heard the phrase “playoff caliber” plenty of times. At One Bills Drive, that’s not just a cliche.

“It just means everything you do on and off the field, make sure you hold yourself to a high level,” Edmunds said.

Holding yourself to a high level is one thing. Holding everyone else to it is another. Edmunds believes the Bills do plenty of both.

“Everybody knows what it takes, what the standard is here,” he said. “If there’s anything less than that, I think we all do a good job of uplifting each other and making sure we’re getting the best out of one another.”

That includes Edmunds, who believes this year’s best will be better than last year’s best. Again.