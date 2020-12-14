Diggs worth much more than just 1/11th

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills dives for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the game at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Micah Hyde said the Bills coaches gave their team something to think about Sunday night.

“Picture all the kids in Buffalo and the 716 that are going to stay up and watch this game tonight,” Hyde said. “It gave us a little extra.”

Pretty cool stuff, right? Hyde added it was great to get the win for all of them.

‘A little extra’ is not something the Bills normally worry about needing. Remember, this is a team that preaches ‘do your 1/11th’. It’s one of Sean McDermott’s many cliche phrases. It works. It makes sense. It’s about reminding everybody not to try and do too much. Each player just needs to handle their responsibility on every play and things will work out fine.

The problem is the NFL contains a few guys who do way more than 1/11th. One of them eliminated the Bills from the playoffs last year. DeShaun Watson almost single handedly turned a 16-0 deficit into a Houston playoff win back in January. He and DeAndre Hopkins were doing something like 10/11th’s during that second half.

I’ve thought about that quite a but during the offseason and into this year. Who do the Bills have that can do more than their 1/11th? They’ve got a lot of guys who do their job and do it very effectively, but do they have game changers?

Stefon Diggs changed a game Sunday night.

Yeah, I know… Taron Johnson did have a little bit to do with the score flipping in Buffalo’s favor. He landed one giant punch. Diggs was the one that never let the Steelers back up off the canvas.

In the first half, the Steelers blitzes had Josh Allen’s head spinning. The offense couldn’t move. Corey Bojorquez’s four first half punts matched his season high for any of the first 11 games. Diggs changed all that.

He was so good early in that third quarter, he opened everything up almost by himself. He broke the ankles (figuratively) of each starting corner on different plays on the same drive. These are NFL pros. Steve Nelson (victim #2, on the TD) has been a starter all year for a dominant Steelers defense And Diggs just wrecked them both.

It’s hard to affect a game like that at wide receiver. You’re on the outside. You don’t get the ball every snap. You’re dependent on somebody else before you can be a difference maker.

On the Bills first three scoring drives, Diggs accounted for 48, 42 and 41 yards receiving. He was responsible for eight of the ten first downs on those drives. He was so open, very few those players requires a precision throw.

His impact wasn’t just felt on the stat sheet.

“Maybe in past years, we kinda lax,” Hyde said. “He’s brought a huge aspect to our offense. He’s a man on a mission. He brings a lot of confidence to a football team, especially to an offense. One on one, he can’t be stopped.”

“As I see him play, I want to rip off my captain’s ‘C’ and throw it on his chest,” Dion Dawkins said. “He’s come in and he continues to… prove to us day in and day out that he’s a different guy.”

The AFC playoffs are going to be chock full of guys who can exceed their 1/11th. The Titans have one (Derrick Henry). The Ravens, if they get in, have one who was that guy last year (Lamar Jackson). The Steelers might have a handful on defense. The Chiefs also have a couple. I think you know those names.

Who do the Bills have? Tre White can be that guy, but he can run into the same issues as a receiver–a corner doesn’t have to be involved on every play. I’m not sure if Allen is ready to be the game changer that Watson was last year. He might be. If it’s not this year, there’s every reason to believe Allen will be at some point. The guy has figured out just everything else about playing quarterback.

At the very least, the Bills have Diggs. He proved it against the Steelers.

I was one who thought trading all those draft picks to the Vikings was overpaying. It wasn’t overpaying for Diggs in particular, but for any wide receiver. I just didn’t think the position could impact the game enough.

This wide receiver was worth it. And Diggs was good reason for all the fans in Buffalo to stay up late on a Sunday night.