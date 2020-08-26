Diggs taking practice competitiveness to new level

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes a break in the eighth day of training camp at ADPRO Sports Training Center’s outdoor field in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Pool Photographer (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

In Tuesday’s practice, the Bills first team offense was facing a third and 12. Against the first team defense, that’s a down and distance that rarely ends up in a first down.

Not this time.

Stefon Diggs ran a route to the sticks and Josh Allen connected for a big play. The conversion left Jordan Poyer shaking his head a bit, but in a good way.

“That’s the type of play, when we’re on the same team on Sundays, we’ll be cheering for. It’s sometimes frustrating on defense,” Poyer said. “It’s going to be frustrating for (other) defenses to try and figure out who to stop.”

Poyer says the chemistry developing between Diggs and Allen has been fun and cool to watch. It’s something that’s also making the defense better.

Diggs has been obviously vocal in practice the last couple days. He’s appeared to be a teacher, chatting up Allen and fellow receivers before reps. He’s also been emotional and fired up after reps.

It keeps the Bills defense on their toes.

“Diggs brings a huge competitive aspect to practice,” Poyer said. “Him, one, wanting the ball and then when he catches it, two, he’s not gonna just go back to the huddle. He’s gonna let you know it was good.”

Poyer adds that fire translates to the defense. When they make a play, “you’re going to let it be known. There’s been a couple scuffles, but it’s all part of the game. All part of the competitive atmosphere.”

Eliminating the preseason has forced more live and more full tackle sessions into camp. The Bills are expected to have a scrimmage on Thursday. Poyer acknowledged there’s a fine line between getting ready and getting someone hurt, but it’s been a productive environment.

“There’s no wasted days. We have to go out there and try to get better.”

Especially with Diggs on the other side.