Diggin’ it: New Bills WR Stefon Diggs ‘super excited’ to be in Buffalo

Stefon Diggs didn’t know much about the Bills when he was traded to Buffalo back in March. He did know about Josh Allen and the excellent defense.

And he remembered the “whoopin'”.

That was the 27-6 defeat Diggs’ Vikings suffered against Buffalo back in 2018. During his first meeting with the WNY media since the trade on Wednesday, he mentioned multiple times that he’s “super excited” to be on the Buffalo side.

Diggs had plenty of good things to say about Allen, praising his arm strength, his running ability and his heart. The new Bills star wideout just wants to do anything he can to help.

As much as Diggs likes his new quarterback, he seems even more impressed with his new coach.

“He’s a guy you can play for. He’s a guy you want to get behind. A guy that you can hang your hat on that he’s got you back,” Diggs said, while admitting he’s still trying to build a relationship with Sean McDermott. “Being around the guys, it seems like they love him and they’ll run through a wall (for him).”

Diggs added that he doesn’t really look at NFL teams as good or bad, but whether they are coached well. “This team is coached extremely well.”

After Tre White revealed he has not decided whether or not to opt out, Diggs confirmed he is committed to playing in 2020. He acknowledges that there are still questions and uncertainties about playing during a pandemic and fully respects anyone who decides not to play.

“Opting out might be looked at as selfish to some people,” he said. “Football is a job. Family comes first.”

The divorce from Minnesota was messy. He was a problem during training camp last year and skipped two practices after a week four loss to Chicago where the Vikings scored six points. He tweeted just before the trade happened “it’s time for a new beginning“. The tweet is possibly part of what made the deal with Buffalo happen.

In general, Diggs is described as a fiery competitor, a good teammate, soft spoken and smart. The way he handled questions about comparing the Bills situation to Minnesota underscored that assessment.

“There’s no problems to be fixed here or something to replace from my other situation,” Diggs said. “I have a lot of respect for the Minnesota Vikings. I was never really vocal about what I did or didn’t like. ‘It’s time for a new beginning’ was enough said.”

Diggs is on an extremely team friendly contract for a top wide receiver that is not even in the top ten for NFL wideouts. It’s part of what made Diggs so attractive to the Bills, but he did not close the door on eventually wanting something better.

“It’s kind of up in the air,” he said. “I’m sure things will be discussed at one point, but there’s no rush on that. I’m more focused on football right now.”

As it turns out, he may have already gotten something better. Mike Garafolo from the NFL Network reported that the Bills re-worked Diggs contract by moving some money up. Diggs gets a $3.3 million dollar raise for this year and a $7.7 million increase on his guarantees for next season.

His 2022 and 2023 salaries will decrease by about three million. The total change is about a wash, but Diggs gets more of his money this year and next. The Bills likely, at least, get a happy star wide receiver for the next two seasons.

A receiver ready to put the whoopin’s on someone else.