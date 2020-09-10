Diggs revels in being Bills leader, can’t wait for Sunday

Fans generally don’t like preseason games. At least, not after the first possession or two.

This year, however, they would have liked not waiting so long to see Stefon Diggs on the field in a Bills uniform.

That only heightens their excitement for Sunday’s season opener.

The only one more excited is Diggs himself.

“Since I got traded, I haven’t stopped thinking about playing ball (for the Bills),” Diggs said Wednesday in only his second media session since arriving in Buffalo. “Looking forward to it. Definitely… carrying a big chip on my shoulder. I’ve been extremely excited. It’s been great working with my new teammates.”

Josh Allen is also looking forward to Sunday and growing his connection with Diggs. He thinks it’s something that needs game time to really grow.

“Just trying to be on the same page with him and that’s something that doesn’t come without game reps,” Allen said. “You can say it in practice and draw it up all sorts of different ways, but during the game and in the heat of the battle, things are going to change.”

Diggs likes the early chemistry he’s built with Allen and he attributes it to all the time they’ve spent together in meetings, at practice… and playing Call of Duty.

See kids, video games are good for you.

“He’s got a lot of heart and he really wants to be great,” Diggs said of Allen.

The daily battles between Diggs and All-Pro Tre White are one of the joys to watch at Bills practices theses days. That goes especially for the two stars.

“Non-stop battle between me and him,” Diggs said. “We both want to win every single rep. I don’t care what it is. It’s a constant competition. It’s kinda good for a team to have that, especially with guys on both sides of the ball and we not gonna stop.”

It took Diggs a while to warm up in Buffalo, but now he’s feeling free to speak his mind both privately and for all to hear. In Wednesday’s practice, Diggs shouted at other receivers to join the group for individual drills because “I ain’t got all day!”

“It keeps you accountable,” Diggs said. “It keeps you accountable from the standpoint of you can’t be talking if you’re not doing the right stuff. Moreso, (bringing up) the level of competition each and every rep, each and every play.”

The fans will finally get to see it first hand on Sunday.