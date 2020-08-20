Daryl Williams looking to regain All-Pro form in Buffalo

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 06: Daryl Williams #60 of the Carolina Panthers before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Williams believes his best football is still ahead of him

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Daryl Williams has already proven that he can be an elite offensive lineman in the league. He was voted second-team All-Pro in 2017.

His new coach still thinks that he hasn’t reached his potential yet.

“This is a young man that we feel has yet to play his best football and become the best version of himself,” says McDermott. “And so we hope that he continues to grow and blossom here in Western New York, in a Bills uniform, and he seems very comfortable.”

Williams has heard that a lot in his career. After his standout season in 2017, his coaches in Carolina told him that he could still play a lot better.

“I feel like I can still play high-level football, high-caliber football at tackle or guard,” he says.

His 2018 season was plagued with injury. He tore his MCL and dislocated his patella tendon in training camp and only played in the season opener that season.

In 2019, he was able to play every game and says that coming into this season he is 100% healthy.

“Especially with COVID going on, it gave us a lot more time to work out. Just staying on my rehab on my knee,” says Williams. “Having all that time off with OTA’s going virtual, it was low-key a blessing in disguise for me.”

Williams is a versatile player and has played both guard and tackle in his career.

“For guard, pass-wise it’s a little bit easier because I’m not in space. I can use my length a lot easier. The run game is a little bit grimier so I like that, too. For tackle, I’ve done that all my life so I’m pretty much used to that, too.”

Williams is one of many former Panthers to have ties with Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane. Williams was even a fan of the Bills before he signed with them this offseason.

“I remember practicing against them in training camp. I was like, ‘wow, these guys have a lot of energy, they’re good, they’re talented, they’re smart’. Then watching them in the playoff game against the Texans, that’s definitely a game they could have won,” says Williams. “I was just excited and rooting for those guys during their playoff run.”

So far, the fit in Buffalo has been a good one. Williams says that offensive line coach Bobby Johnson is doing a good job of using his biggest personal advantage— his size.

“He likes us to use our size and keep our defenders in a phone booth. My first five years I was trying to play in space a lot more,” says Williams.

While he hasn’t gotten a ton of time with his new quarterback this offseason, he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from Josh Allen.

“He’s a leader. He has a cannon,” says Williams. “His pocket presence is amazing. I love everything about his game.”

Many people have compared Allen to Cam Newton when both players were beginning their careers. Williams sees a lot of similarities

“It brings me back to my Carolina days, watching him play,” he says. “That just makes me even more excited whenever we really do start our first game.”

Williams is one of many linemen who are in the mix to replace Jon Feliciano at right guard at the start of the season.

If Williams can prove to the coaching staff that he’s healthy during training camp and is back to his elite form, he might make it an easy decision.