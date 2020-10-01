Daboll has ‘love’ of Bills players

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks off the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. After taking a short break, the Browns are resuming their coaching search by interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who previously worked in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File)

The Bills are full of ruthless competitors. Most sports teams are.

What’s different about this sports team is their top competitor might an assistant coach.

Brian Daboll has been a big part of the Bills’ offensive success so far this season and he has a great rapport with the players.

He’s also well known as the guy who will bet you on any competition. Josh Allen says Daboll will be happy anytime to put a milkshake (Allen’s term) on who can get something in the basket near by or some other relatively routine task.

The coup de grace is a story Allen tells about how Daboll finally gave up chewing tobacco years ago.

“He made a bet with some of his other coaches that he’d stop. He was going to stop at (sometime anyway), but he wanted to win that bet extremely bad. He stopped cold turkey,” Allen says. “That’s just the type of person he is. You dare him to do something, you bet him to do something, he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure he comes through.”

New Bills wideout Stefon Diggs puts Daboll at the top of the list when it comes to creativity. Diggs does not describe Daboll as a guy who is reinventing the wheel. The better analogy for Daboll is a guy who helps keep the wheel rolling in whatever direction it wants to go.

“Understanding the game, understanding what works,” Diggs said. “He lets guys play to their strengths and lets guys be them. My level of appreciation and respect for him is at the highest amount.”

Allen is impressed with the way Daboll has adapted to the Bills changing roster. The more Buffalo has added at wide receiver, the more Daboll has made sure to get those talented players involved.

“The way that he can see a game on Thursday night or Monday night, look at that concept and be like, ‘you know, this would be pretty cool. Let’s see if we can use it here’,” Allen said. “It’s been a pleasure to play for him.”

The Daboll playbook is not overwhelming, but Diggs says it’s always changing and evolving. The former Viking has played for a few coordinators in his time and was not about to start ranking them.

He still was not afraid to offer some of best words for his current boss.

“I have a great time out there working with him… I love him.”

Just as long as you don’t try to beat Daboll at something.