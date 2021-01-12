Cole Beasley better than last week after playing through his knee injury

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills waits to take the field prior to an AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — It was a gutty performance from Cole Beasley on Saturday. Less than two weeks after suffering a knee injury against the Patriots, the Bills’ slot receiver was out there catching all seven of his targets, leading the team in receptions.

He wore a brace, was a little slow to get up at times, and occasionally had a bit of a limp after plays. But there was no question that Beasley was going to play.

“I knew once I got into the game, during the play my adrenaline would take over and I’d be fine,” said Beasley. “I just had to deal with the mental aspect of between plays and that’s really the hardest part. You’ve got to just do it.”

The toughest part throughout his injury wasn’t the rehab, or the pain, or playing on Saturday. It was watching his team from the sidelines during Week 17 against the Dolphins.

“It tore me up. I told them there was no way I was watching another game,” said Beasley. “The pain I felt from watching that game mentally was worse than any pain I was going to feel physically.”

Beasley says that he’s in better shape right now this week than he was last week.

“In my mind I don’t feel like I’ll be as limited as I was last week. So that’s all I care about,” he said. “I just want to be better than I was the week before and just keep improving.”

As much as Beasley wants to be out there, he knows that it’s a delicate balance between helping and hurting his team.

“I don’t want to be a liability so it’s not about me and really pride, I’ve got to put pride aside,” he said. “If at some point in the game I feel like someone can do it better than me, I gotta tell them and let them know that. Because it would kill me if I cost the team.”

Once Beasley got his diagnosis and the timetable, he made his mind up that he was going to be back for the playoffs.

“There can’t be any doubt. You’ve got to be motivated to push yourself and find a way,” he said.

He knew for sure that he was going to play against the Colts last Thursday.

Both his quarterback and his head coach called him “tough as nails” for grinding it out there through his injury.

While this seems like it’ll be an injury that Beasley will have to deal with for the rest of the season, he’ll more than happy to tough it out all the way into February.