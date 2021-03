ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills released wide receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, the team announced Wednesday.

This will save approximately $16 million against the cap.

Both solid players, but neither efficient enough to keep at their current cap number. Both could be back for less, but don't think so

Gabriel Davis should be ready as the 3rd WR. #BillsMafia https://t.co/FNamEIvOXm — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) March 10, 2021

In his two years in Buffalo, Brown had 105 catches for 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jefferson was with the Bills for just last season, where he totaled three sacks, six quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, 23 total tackles and one forced fumble.