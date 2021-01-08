Bills WR Stefon Diggs named first-team All-Pro

ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 13: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stefon Diggs’ career year in Buffalo has been rewarded with his first All-Pro honor of his career.

Diggs was named to the AP’s first-team All-Pro after he led the league in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). Both of those marks are also franchise records for the Bills. Diggs becomes the first wide receiver in franchise history to be named first-team All-Pro.

This is the second straight year a member of the Bills has earned that honor. Cornerback Tre’Davious White was first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Four players also were named second-team All-Pro— quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Cole Beasley, White, and return specialist Andre Roberts.