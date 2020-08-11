Bills WR John Brown on upcoming season: ‘I’ve never been this excited’

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 21: John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brown says that with all of their weapons, teams will have to pick their poison.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a lot to like about the Bills offense this upcoming season.

They return all of their key pieces from last year’s team, they’ve added an elite talent in wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and their quarterback has shown this summer that he’s ready to be the leader of the franchise.

As a result, wide receiver John Brown can’t wait to take the field this season.

“I’m really excited. I’ve never been this excited before,” Brown says. “Especially the way that Coach Daboll has put things together, we have so much that makes everything right. We’re trying to confuse defenses, it confuses me sometimes. I’m so excited about that because it’s enough for everyone to eat.”

The biggest adjustment for him this season will be working alongside Diggs, who has already impressed Brown so far in training camp as well as during the offense’s workout in Florida this summer.

“Nothing surprises me about him. I always knew he was a dude that has game,” says Brown. “He most definitely can come in and help us. He’s a big piece to the puzzle that we’ve been missing. With him in there it’s just going to be hard for defenses to figure out what we’re going to do.”

Brown thinks that he’ll still receive plenty of attention this season, with safeties playing over the top of him. He realizes they’ll both be at their best working in tandem.

“The plan is, if they do decide to double him, I do my job to open him up. He will draw a lot of attention and that can make me work to get the pressure off of him,” says Brown.

Diggs isn’t the only new addition to the Bills’ receiving corps, with rookies Gabe Davis and Isaiah Hodgins drafted in the fourth and sixth rounds respectively.

Most people, including the Bills coaching staff, have figured that rookies will have a tough time grasping the playbook and working into the mix without a traditional offseason.

Brown is not one of those people, calling them the best rookies he’s ever seen in terms of learning the playbook.

“Those guys know the playbook better than any of the veterans right now. Gabe Davis, he plays different positions, he knows every spot. He knows every alert, hot read. He’s going to be a big help to the puzzle. With those guys, it’s amazing because they’re even out there helping me,” says Brown.

“They’ve got this stuff down pat like I’ve never seen before. We’re asking them all the questions, they know everything. These kids are smart,” Brown adds. “The first week they got the playbook they knew everything. It amazed me how fast they’re moving.”

Brown is in his second year with the Bills and is more comfortable with Brian Daboll’s playbook, although he says that it’s kind of complicated and he still has to work hard on it.

That comfort can’t compare to how he says Daboll strolls around the building.

“It’s funny, he’s got a different swag to him right now,” says Brown.

It’ll also be year two for Brown with Josh Allen, and the speedy wideout has seen great improvement from his quarterback since the end of last year.

“I definitely see Josh taking control of the offense. You can tell that he’s grown from the end of the season to now,” says Brown. “I’m really excited for Josh, he’ll definitely will be able to control games the way that he should.”

Last year, Brown says that he was able to show that he can run all the routes and he’s more than just a deep threat.

This year, Brown with a slightly lesser role in the offense, you can expect Brown to thrive and prove that his excitement is well warranted.