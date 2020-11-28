Bills WR John Brown heads to IR, will miss at least next three games

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 of the Arizona Cardinals checks on wide receiver John Brown #15 of the Buffalo Bills after an injury on a reception during the second half at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Brown suffered ankle injury against the Cardinals and has been in and out of the lineup all season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Bills WR John Brown will miss at least the next three games after being placed on the Injured Reserved list.

We've placed WR John Brown and OL Cody Ford on the Injured Reserve list. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/C6exTCBH8O — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 28, 2020

Brown suffered an ankle injury in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Cardinals before the bye week. Brown did not practice at all this week.

Brown, in his second year with the team, has been hampered by injuries all season long. He has suffered foot, calf, and knee injuries that forced him to miss two games. He also appeared limited in three others, catching a combined one pass against the Rams, Chiefs, and Patriots.

WR Jake Kumerow has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

OL Cody Ford was also placed on injured reserve. The team announced that he would miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. The NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport reported that he suffered a torn meniscus during Wednesday’s practice.

While the Bills are losing a key offensive weapon, the Chargers may be getting one back this week. The team activated running back Austin Ekeler from injured reserve.

we’ve activated Austin Ekeler.



more roster moves » https://t.co/SX9cHOI5CI pic.twitter.com/HmfBjgFHAL — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 28, 2020

Prior to suffering a hamstring injury in Week 4 against the Buccaneers, the do-it-all running back averaged 126 yards from scrimmage in the team’s first three games.