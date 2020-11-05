Bills will welcome ‘freak’ DK Metcalf and scorching Seahawks offense

The Bills will have plenty of weapons to deal with Sunday when Seattle comes to Orchard Park.

None more imposing than 6 foot 4, 230 pound receiver DK Metcalf, who is quickly becoming an NFL star.

He showcased his speed a couple of weeks ago, sprinting nearly 100 yards to catch Cardinals DB Budda Baker from behind after an interception.

It was a play you probably saw. The Bills saw it, too. Yeah. They were impressed.

“It’s just DK being DK,” Devin Singletary said. “Everyone knows he can run and he just put it on display again. That was a freak play.”

“My eyes just kind of blew up. I was like, ‘Man… that was a big time play,” Tremaine Edmunds said.

“When he took off I was like ‘he’s going to catch him’,” Stefon Diggs said. “He convinced me early that he was running with conviction. (Metcalf) knew he was going to catch him. Budda Baker isn’t slow, either.”

“I’m glad it wasn’t me,” Jordan Poyer said with a big smile.

It’s not just Metcalf this Bills secondary has to worry about. Tyler Lockett is just as good of a receiver on the other side.

Of course, there’s also quarterback Russell Wilson. The Bills are well aware Wilson is just as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm.

“Any mobile quarterback throughout the league gives you headaches,” Poyer said. “Especially a guy like Russell Wilson, who’s maybe 5’11” so it’s kind of hard to see back there (in the pocket) especially if he’s able to take off and run.”

“We’ve gotta play great team defense,” Sean McDermott said. “Everything that goes into that, the fundamentals and everything all come down the line.”

“I think, like always, no matter who we’re playing, it comes back to us,” Edmunds said. “We’ve got to do our job better than they do their job.”

Poyer was asked if he were the one running for a pick six with Metcalf chasing, what would he have done?

“I would have done something,” Poyer said. “Weave or something.”

Doing something to stop that Seahawks offense will be a much more confounding question come Sunday.