Bills vs. Chiefs Game Blog: Bills trail by a field goal as second half begins

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs comes out onto the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on October 19, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Bills will have Tre’Davious White, John Brown and Zack Moss back from injury offense against the Chiefs. On defense, Matt Milano is still out. There is also a shakeup on the defensive line. Trent Murphy and Harrison Phillips are healthy scratches, while Bryan Cox, Jr. and Justin Zimmer were called up to the active roster from the practice squad.

The temperature is in the 50’s and there’s very little wind, but a misty rain has been falling the last few hours. Every ball will be wet, but the weather should not overtly affect this game.

The Chiefs won the toss and elected to defer. Buffalo will start with the ball first

1st Quarter

The Bills first possession did not go well. To put it lightly. Josh Allen missed a wide open Cole Beasley behind and then overthrew John Brown by two yards. On third and ten, Allen put a really good ball on Brown that would have landed a first down, but it bounced off Brown’s facemask. Corey Bojorquez did uncork a 58 yard punt.

The Chiefs picked up a couple first downs on their first possession, but excellent coverage on a third and 4 at midfield got the Bills defense off the field.

A 24 yard Andre Roberts punt return gets the Bills started on their 32 for the second drive. They get on the board first with a field goal. Allen converted a pair of third and longs–one with his legs (and a friendly spot), one with his arm. However, he missed touchdowns to Stefon Diggs and probably Devin Singletary. Allen has missed seven of his first nine throws, but the Bills lead 3-0 thanks to a Tyler Bray 48 yard field in the rain that was hammered down the middle.

The Chiefs need only five plays to answer. Clyde Edwards-Helaire opened the drive with a 31 yard burst over a hole KC could have driven two trucks through. The last two plays were 22 yard passes to DeMarcus Robinson and an 11 yard throw to Travis Kelce. Tremaine Edmunds did not do much in terms of staying with Kelce, who juggled the pass and turned to run the final five yards to the end zone. Buffalo now trails 7-3.

2nd Quarter

The Bills closed the first quarter with a couple of short Allen runs. The first converted a third and two. They never looked all that comfortable, but a Chiefs pass interference on third and long gave Buffalo a first and goal. The flag was a bonus on a pass that had little chance of being completed to Stefon Diggs. Allen squeezed one to Diggs on the sideline with the next snap. The Bills top wideout did a great job to get both feet down and the Bills re-take the lead.

The Chiefs go right back in front on a 12 play drive that featured 36 yards on four carries by Edwards-Helaire. Mahomes fumble the snap on the first play and KC had to covert a 3rd and 6 wit ha screen to Darrel Williams for 15 yards. From there, the Chiefs ran it the next six plays and reached the Bills ten yard line. A holding penalty put KC in third and 7 at the 11, but Mahomes found Kelce for his second TD catch on a pretty throw to the back corner of the end zone. The PAT was no good, so Buffalo only down three at 13-10.

Buffalo gets a couple first downs, but Singletary run for -6 leads to 3rd and 9 and Frank Clark knocks down an Allen pass to force a punt.

The end of the half was a bit bananas. KC took over with 74 seconds left at their own ten. Kelce made a catch with 20 seconds left and was running near midfield when A.J. Klein forced a fumble. The Bills recovered with six seconds left. On the next play, the Chiefs failed to cover Diggs who caught a pass for about 15 yards and stepped out of bounds with one second left. But Bass badly missed on a 52-yard field goal try and the score remained 13-10 at the half.