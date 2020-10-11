Bills v. Chiefs moved to Monday night; no change to Titans game

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble by the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

On Sunday afternoon, the Bills found out their game was moving to Monday.

Not the Titans game. It’s the next game against the Chiefs.

The NFL released a bunch of schedule changes that included Buffalo’s week six contest at home against the defending champs. Instead of Thursday night, the game will be played at 5pm on Monday night. It will still be a nationally televised game. At this point, the NFL has no game scheduled for Thursday night in week six.

There were a bevy of schedule changes that were released along with the Bills change, but they were all about accommodating the delay of the Patriots-Broncos game from this week to next week. Six other NFL games were moved as the NFL schedule team played merry-go-bye week to keep the league on schedule.

The Bills next game is still scheduled for Tuesday night in Tennessee, despite another positive test being revealed from Titans camp Sunday morning.

There does not seem to be any sort of schedule allowance to make up Bills-Titans during the season if it cannot be played this week. If the game is not played, the league’s options would be to reschedule it for after the regular season, cancel it or force a Titans forfeit.

Since the NFL made an official release about the schedule that included the Bills and did not mention the Titans game, it’s very possible that Sunday’s positive test did not warrant a game change or delay. The positive test was reportedly a Titans coach that had not been at the team facility for two weeks.

However, another positive test Monday or Tuesday could quickly change the Bills plans. Yet, again.