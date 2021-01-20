Bills’ unselfish wide receiver room leads to success

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with wide receiver Stefon Diggs #14 after Beasley’s touchdown during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley was held without a catch against the Ravens, but is more focused on the win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — If an All-Pro wide receiver got zero catches and just two targets in a playoff game, you might think there would be some drama.

Not with the Buffalo Bills.

Against the Ravens, second-team All-Pro wideout Cole Beasley had that very stat line. The week before, he led the team with seven catches. But it didn’t bother him one bit.

“It doesn’t matter where it comes from. I don’t care if I have zero catches or 100, I’m going to give it my all and I’m going to do what I got to do to help us win,” said Beasley. “I don’t care how we have to do it. It’s not the most important thing, the most important thing is giving your all every play and doing the best you can.”

That’s the attitude that Sean McDermott has preached throughout his time in Buffalo and the rest of Beasley’s teammates appreciate it.

“Him being the teammate that he is, he came up to me after the game and said ‘I’m going to continue to get open, but I’ll do anything for us to win, I don’t care who gets the credit'”, said Diggs.

And the Bills’ first-team All-Pro wide receiver? He has the same mindset.

“I told [Beasley] ‘I don’t care how many balls come my way, I’m just trying to make the plays,'” Diggs said. “I don’t care if Gabe [Davis] gets 100 balls or [John Brown] gets 100 balls. As long as we win, it doesn’t really matter. We don’t really know how it’s going to shake out week in and week out. But a guy like Cole Beasley, as far as being unselfish and being that team player, we’re all beating with the same heartbeat.”

Beasley should be healthier for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. He was not listed on the injury report after being limited in practice every day last week with a knee injury. But don’t think that Beasley didn’t leave his mark on the team’s win just because he wasn’t in the box score.

“You can’t control where the ball goes all the time. A lot of people don’t understand that you can make an impact on the game without catching the ball,” said Beasley. “They have to worry about me underneath either way. If they’re bringing more attention to me in some areas then that’s going to free someone up down the field. As long as we win I’m happy as hell.”

The entire wide receiver echoes that mentality and Diggs thinks it’s helped them succeed this season.

“When [Brown]’s coming up with those big plays or Gabe’s coming up with big plays, it’s more so guys getting behind you. No matter who’s getting the success we’re pushing those guys and we want them to eat some more,” said Diggs.

Diggs hasn’t had to worry about going hungry this season. He’s caught at least six passes each of his last 15 games. One more would set the NFL record.

He’ll get that chance in the AFC Championship game. But he’s more focused on playing one game after that than any stats he puts up on Sunday.