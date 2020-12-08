Bills throw their fans a Monday Night party

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 07: Strong safety Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates an interception during the third quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley said the touchdown celebration was Jon Feliciano’s idea.

Feliciano came up with the plan during practice to cradle Beasley like his baby son if Beasley scored. What Beasley said in response he may now regret.

“I told him if I found the end zone, I’d let him rock me to sleep,” Beasley said Monday night with a sheepish smile. “He did a good job. I was really glad he came and found me when I got in there.”

That was the night for the Bills in Arizona against San Francisco. It was fun. I was even able to extract a few admissions of that fact from the normally buttoned up, strictly humble, Sean McDermott disciples that are the Bills players.

“It’s always fun when you’re winning,” Micah Hyde said. “When we’re making plays like that, it’s always fun.”

“It was a good time,”‘ Josh Allen said. (That was the last time his post game comments strayed anywhere near “fun”)

“It was a lot of fun,” Mitch Morse said. “The great thing was, when had a few things not go our way, the composure on the sideline was outstanding.”

It was the Bills fans who must have had the most fun. Sure, it started rocky with the fourth and goal fail followed by the Zack Moss fumble (Moss, by the way, may soon be appearing on a milk carton near you. He did not touch the ball after coughing it up).

The rest of game was a damn good time to be a Bills fan.

Josh Allen looked as dominant as he has, maybe, in his entire career. The offense was clicking on all cylinders. Receivers were schemed so wide open, Allen could have thrown half his TD passes left handed while standing on his head. The offensive line controlled a pretty good defensive line just about start to finish. The Bills embarrassed one of the better defensive coaches in the league, in Niners coordinator Robert Saleh.

There were a few times in the second half where it felt like watching Jim Kelly operate his K-gun. The passing game was overwhelming with options everywhere. It was quick strike. It was relentless. It was inevitable.

When the Bills offense is clicking like this, there are only a few teams who can keep up. And I don’t think there’s anyone who could stop it. The Bills don’t play like this every week, but really, no one does. Not even the chiefs. To have this game on Monday Night, in front of the whole country, has got to make Bills fans burst with pride.

The defense did their thing, too. Another pretty inspiring fourth down stand. Another Tre White interception. Another “how the bleep did that happen” interception by a Bills safety in Arizona.

It’s the type of game where a fan could spend the whole night on Twitter reading all the nice things people around the country, who don’t normally talk about the team, are now saying. It’s a night Bills fans deserved and it’s been so long in coming–the first Monday Night win since when the years began with a “1”.

McDermott and his players spent most of the post game talking about how this is just one win and there’s a whole lot of more work to do. They’re right, of course. They have to put this game away in 24 hours. However, the work for next week is their problem. The film study, the preparation for the next game… let them worry about that.

If you’re a Bills fan, go ahead and revel in this game. Click on every one of those good stories you can find from football experts across the country who were exposed to the full power of this Bills offense. Listen to all the radio hosts who will talk about how impressed they are with Allen. They might even make the argument he’s the second best quarterback in the AFC. Let the fun last as long as you can.

It’s been too long since BillsMafia had a team that can make it feel this good and this fulfilled after a Monday Night. A team where the offensive linemen are dreaming up touchdown celebrations during practice.

And now… bring on the Steelers.