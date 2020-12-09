Bills still have trust in rookie Zack Moss after Monday night fumble

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 07: Running back Zack Moss #20 of the Buffalo Bills fumbles the ball during the first half of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The quickest way for a running back to find a seat on the bench is by putting the ball on the ground. Zack Moss found that out the hard way on Monday night.

The Bills rookie running back fumbled the exchange between Josh Allen and himself late in the first quarter of Buffalo’s Monday night win against San Francisco. The fumble occurred with the Bills in the shadow of their own goalposts. It led to a 49ers touchdown, the first points of the game.

Moss wouldn’t see the field until the fourth quarter and played only 11 snaps, his fewest total this season.

“The reason you didn’t see him is because we can’t put the ball on the turf like that and expect to win games. Zack had to learn a hard lesson,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday. “My conversation with Zack was really just more importantly is he able to reset, was he able to reset during the game.”

The next time Moss got a carry was another key moment, a 3rd and 1 in 49ers’ territory with the Bills up 10 in the fourth quarter. While he didn’t convert the first down, it showed the team’s belief in Moss.

“We brought him back in and I think that speaks to our trust in him and our belief in him, number one, and his ability to reset,” said McDermott. “[To] go back out there and make the adjustment he needed to make for our football team.”

Fumbling hasn’t been an issue so far for Moss this year. He entered Monday night’s game with 0 fumbles in 79 touches. Technically, he still hasn’t fumbled as the turnover was given to Josh Allen on the exchange.

This isn’t the first time the Bills have dealt with one of their rookie running back’s having fumble issues. Last year, Devin Singletary fumbled four times on just 180 touches. This season, Singletary has only fumbled once in 159 touches.

With the success Josh Allen and the offense has had so far this season, putting the ball on the ground may be one of the few things that can slow this unit down.