Bills sign two players, adding depth after COVID opt-outs

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 24: Akeem King #36 of the Seattle Seahawks attempts to block Jake Wieneke #9 of the Minnesota Vikings on his way to score a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter in the preseason game on August 24, 2018 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Seahawks 21-20. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Two members of the Bills have already opted out of this season due to COVID-19 concerns. Today, the Bills signed two players to try and fill those holes.

The Bills signed fifth-year cornerback Akeem King and third-year defensive tackle Niles Scott.

The moves come after defensive tackle Star Lotulelei opted out on Tuesday and cornerback E.J. Gaines opted out today.

Neither played signed today is expected to slot into the starting lineup, but they could add some depth to each position group.

King was drafted by the Falcons in 2015 in the 7th round and has spent the past three seasons with the Seahawks. Throughout his career, he has played in 34 games and made four starts.

In 2018, he played in all 16 games for the Seahawks. He is still fairly new to the game of football, starting to play in his junior year of high school after competing in track and field and basketball. He played college football at San Jose State, originally signing as a wide receiver.

Scott comes to the Bills after two years with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played in six games with the team in 2018, making 4 tackles. He did not appear in any games in 2019 after suffering a foot injury in late July. He was placed on the Reserve/Injured list.