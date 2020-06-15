Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Bills sign Moss, last of draft class to ink deal

The Bills Report
Posted: / Updated:
zack moss

BYU defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku (5) takes down Utah running back Zack Moss (2) in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

The Bills announced on Monday that third round draft pick Zack Moss has signed his four year contract.

The deal should be worth a bit more than $4.5 million over the life of the contract. Moss will, reportedly, get a signing bonus of just under one million.

Moss is the last of the seven 2020 Bills draft picks to agree on a deal. The Bills are only the second NFL team to sign all their picks. The Patriots got done first.

This is a bit unusual. Last year, less than 50 picks remain unsigned by the end of May. In 2020, only 62 of 255 picks have reached an agreement so far.

It’s likely concerns and restrictions relating to Covid-19 have slowed negotiations. NFL rookie salaries are all mostly slotted by draft pick. It limits the need and ability for rookies to haggle over money.

Moss tweeted his excitement soon after the Bills made their announcement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss