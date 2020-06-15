Bills sign Moss, last of draft class to ink deal

BYU defensive back Dayan Ghanwoloku (5) takes down Utah running back Zack Moss (2) in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

The Bills announced on Monday that third round draft pick Zack Moss has signed his four year contract.

The deal should be worth a bit more than $4.5 million over the life of the contract. Moss will, reportedly, get a signing bonus of just under one million.

Moss is the last of the seven 2020 Bills draft picks to agree on a deal. The Bills are only the second NFL team to sign all their picks. The Patriots got done first.

This is a bit unusual. Last year, less than 50 picks remain unsigned by the end of May. In 2020, only 62 of 255 picks have reached an agreement so far.

It’s likely concerns and restrictions relating to Covid-19 have slowed negotiations. NFL rookie salaries are all mostly slotted by draft pick. It limits the need and ability for rookies to haggle over money.

Moss tweeted his excitement soon after the Bills made their announcement.