Buffalo Bills sign former Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills made a surprising move on Thursday, signing former second-overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.

The former Bears quarterback started 50 games for Chicago and went 29-21 as a starter. He had an inconsistent tenure, highlighted by a 2018 season where he threw 24 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions while going 11-3 as a starter.

However, last season he was benched for Nick Foles before returning to the starting lineup at the end of the season. The Bears won three of their last four games to make the playoffs where they lost to the Saints in the wild card round.

Trubsiky has been considered a bust so far, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane said that label might not be a fair one.

Beane on Trubisky: Physically, very talented. Athletically can do some of the same things that Josh can do. He started 50 games, he won 29, the label has been put on Mitchell from afar that maybe he hasn't deserved. It's a reset for him. We don't expect him to be here long-term. — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) March 18, 2021

Beane said that they called Matt Barkley to thank him for his time in Buffalo before making the deal public. Barkley was the team’s backup quarterback since October of 2018.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane says their zoom call with the media was delayed by an hour because they were finalizing a one-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky and they wanted to call Matt Barkley before he heard the news in the media. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) March 18, 2021

Love you Buffalo, it's been real ✌🏼 — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) March 18, 2021

The other quarterbacks behind Josh Allen on the depth chart are 2020 fifth-round pick Jake Fromm and Davis Webb who signed a reserves/future contract this offseason after spending last season on the practice squad.