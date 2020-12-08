Bills revel (but only a little) in first MNF win of 2000’s

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 07: Strong safety Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills intercepts a pass ahead of free safety Jordan Poyer #21 and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer #61 during the third quarter of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The last time the Bills won on Monday Night Football… Doug Flutie was the quarterback, Eric Moulds scored the only offensive touchdown and Buffalo beat Dan Marino with only 12 completed Flutie passes.

Josh Allen had 19 completions against the Niners at halftime.

It was another example of how this season’s Bills are returning to past glory and how they’re doing it with a passing game very reminiscent of said “glory” years.

The only hard part was getting the Bills to publicly enjoy their first Monday Night win in a year that starts with a “2”.

“It’s just (win) number 9,” Allen said.

“We need to win on every stage and continue to grow and grow and grow and grow and grow,” Dion Dawkins said (and yes, that is the correct number of “grow’s”). “So when we have prime time games, it’s nothing different.”

That doesn’t mean getting off the Monday Night schneid is irrelevant to the Bills. It continues to fuel the belief the franchise is on the right path.

“It means a lot to be a part of anything great in this organization,” Jerry Hughes said. “Since day one when Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott came over here, they’ve changed the culture. They have already brought the playoff caliber mentality to this organization.”

Allen’s four touchdown, 375 yard, 32 of 40 performance was a darn good impression of the Jim Kelly “K-Gun” offense. Kelly has taken Allen under his wing since the Bills drafted him in 2018. Although Allen’s gushing about his performance was limited to “it was a good time,” he does appreciate the comparisons.

“As long is correlates with team success, it means we’re doing the right thing,” Allen said. “It’s obviously very cool to be mentioned in the same sentence (with Jim Kelly), but my focus is on doing the right things to put my team in the best situation to win football games.”

Even if Allen would not gush, his teammates were happy to do it for him.

“I think Josh loves the hype and he loves to show people the truth,” Dawkins said. “Josh is one of those guys built for the big moments.

“We go as he goes,” Cole Beasley said. “He’s been playing phenomenally this year. We don’t expect anything less from him. He’s been leading this football team all year and he did a great job of that tonight.”

McDermott did, as usual, talk about the work left to be done this season. However, he also made it clear he understands that this win means a little more to BillsMafia.

“I’m happy for our organization and happy for the fans,” McDermott said. “I’m sure everyone back in Buffalo stayed up late to watch it. Hopefully, the kids got some rest and everyone can (still) get up early tomorrow when they’re supposed to get up.”

For the first time in two decades, there are a lot of kids in Buffalo who will be getting up with a smile.