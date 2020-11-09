Bills restore belief in championship hopes

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 08: A.J. Klein #54 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after sacking quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks (not pictured) and recovering the fumble during the second half at Bills Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Fans need to believe. That’s why they will sometimes point to or even invent excuses for when their team fails.

It’s not because they can’t admit their team has flaws or made mistakes. It’s more because they need a reason to watch the game each week. A reason to still hope. (My non-existent psychology degree is getting a workout here).

The Bills restored that hope and then some against the Seahawks. The final score looked respectable, but anyone who watched the game knows the Bills were in firm control from the moment Andre Roberts ran the opening kick back 60 yards.

Josh Allen was back to his MVP form. It looked almost as simple as doing a Control-C, Control-V on the Dolphins game. Receivers were running wide open. Brian Daboll was pushing all the right buttons. I particularly loved the Tim Tebow-like fake QB draw on the TD to Gabriel Davis and the receiver screen to John Brown that nearly scored in the fourth.

While we’re at it, don’t overlook the impact Brown can have. The last two times Brown has topped 50 yards, Allen has topped 400. Its a good reminder the Bills offense can still put that type of game together.

I really think the eye opener in this game was the defense. Sure, they gave up 34 points. Sure, Russell Wilson had 390 yards. When it mattered, this difference made all the big plays. You’re not gonna lose many games forcing four turnovers. One was a part of a 4th down stop that really helped solidify Buffalo’s control early.

There’s an even better reason to believe in this Bills defense: I think they may have found an identity.

The way they attacked Wilson was similar to the formula the Cardinals used two weeks ago to beat Seattle. It’s, largely, how the Chiefs won a Super Bowl. It’s 21st century championship football. It’s very sustainable and a something I want to see the Bills continue going forward.

Nothing gets a defense more excited than a green light to pin their ears back and chase a QB from the jump. It’s no small thing when the energy normally supplied by 70,000 fans is gone.

It also helped cover the Bills from any issues in coverage without Matt Milano or a second quality corner. Quinton Jefferson joked it’s something the Bills may need to include in the “repetoire”.

“Why give a quarterback a chance to even think or set his feet. Just come after him,” he said.

This type of defense requires a Chiefs-like offense to work. While no one will say the Bills are the equal of Pat Mahomes and friends, they are in the ballpark. When the Bills offense can apply pressure and force teams to catch up like they did against Seattle, it plays right into this defensive strategy of attack, attack, attack.

At the end of the day, winning a big game in November is only one game. The winning that matters happens in January. Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have repeatedly said the goal is to play their best at the end of the year.

If it took a defense 8 or 9 weeks to find an identity, that’s fine. The NFL is filled with stories of championship teams who hit their stride around Thanksgiving.

Jerry Hughes raved, unprompted, about the work McDermott and Brandon Beane have done building a winner and changing a culture. It’s not flipping a light switch, however. It’s not as simple as taking an eraser to a chalkboard.

Building that winner takes time and it takes steps. Lots of them. McDermott may have removed the Bills from the losing mentality that begat nearly two decades of playoff drought, but beating other losers is different than beating other winners.

Mcdermott was 3-17 against playoff teams coming into this season. The losses to Tennessee and Kansas City were part of a lackluster month that seemed to indicate that trend against the league’s best was not going to change. The win over Seattle is the first evidence that it might.

Enough evidence to justify any hope Bills fans have for next week and the rest of the season.