Bills release Spencer Long

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 16: Spencer Long #61 of the Buffalo Bills against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter of their preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

If the Bills are adding Brian Winters, as was reported yesterday, they needed to open a roster spot.

Spencer Long is the man who must exit.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bills released Long Tuesday afternoon. The Bills made it official just after 1pm. The move will save the Bills $2.4 million dollars on the salary cap.

Long played only 174 snaps as a backup interior lineman last year, but was solid when on the field. However, the Bills do still have plenty of inside depth with Evan Boehm, Ike Boettger and even do it all utility lineman Ryan Bates.

A release this early in camp could still give Long a chance to latch on elsewhere.