Bills release former starting offensive guard Quinton Spain

Buffalo Bills guard Quinton Spain, center, prepares to block Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Spain signed a three-year contract with the Bills after starting every game in 2019.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Just a few months after signing a contract extension, the Bills released offensive guard Quinton Spain on Wednesday.

Spain signed a three-year, $15 million dollar contract this offseason after starting every game for the Bills in 2019. Spain started the first two games for the Bills this season but was replaced by Brian Winters in the starting lineup.

Spain played in the team’s week 4 game against the Raiders after Winters left with an injury. He was a surprise inactive in week 5 against the Titans after telling the team he had foot soreness pregame. Before last week’s game against the Chiefs, he was a full participant in practice on Thursday, was limited on Friday, and did not practice on Saturday. He did not play.

The Bills will save $4 million on next year’s cap by releasing Spain. He will carry a $1 million cap hit.

According to Spotrac, the Bills will save $4 million on next year's cap by cutting Quinton Spain. He will have a $1 million dead cap hit in 2021. #Bills #BillsMafia — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) October 21, 2020

Spain thanked the Bills and Bills Mafia in a tweet, saying that it was time for a change

I want to say thank you to the Bills and #BillsMafia Just time for a change, but I appreciate y’all. pic.twitter.com/N8B2MTZ9EE — Mr. Undrafted (@quinton_spain) October 21, 2020

He later followed up with a tweet implying that there was more to his release than meets the eye. The tweet read “only if they knew the real reason but i’m going to leave it at that”. It was quickly deleted.

The move leaves the Bills thin at guard for the time being. Cody Ford was deemed “week-to-week” by head coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday.

Jon Feliciano is eligible to return from injured reserve and has practiced with the team in some capacity the past few weeks.