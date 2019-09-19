Bills receiving group shows big improvement over last season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bills receiving group is a whole lot better this season and not just the part about catching the ball.

Devin Singletary’s touchdown run Sunday against the Giants does not happen were it not for a great block downfield from Tight End Dawson Knox, something Sean McDermott pointed out in his press conference Wednesday.

The head coach has been very happy with the blocking ability shown by his tight ends and receivers, but they also have a very specific motivation.

“Each and every day they tell us you have to block to get the ball, so we go out there every day and just block. We don’t mind blocking though. Whoever has the ball, we don’t mind blocking at all. Whether it’s a receiver, running back or tight end, we’re going to block regardless,” said Wide Receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

“It’s always fun being the last guy because sometimes, that’s what people see. Whenever you have a fast, quick guy like that as long as I touch the guy, he’ll probably score. We practiced that a lot last week and it’s fun to see something you work so hard on come to fruition for the game,” said Tight End Dawson Knox.

“Coach puts it up in the TV room. ‘Look at such and such downfield making the touchdown block’. It’s pretty cool when you get put in the TV room. It’s pretty fun,” said McKenzie.

“We put emphasis on it. Whoever the ballcarrier is, whether it’s a receiver, tight end, running back or quarterback, you want to block for your teammate. Guys are definitely unselfish in that sense,” said Wide Receiver Zay Jones.

Cole Beasley and John Brown brought with them to Buffalo a philosophy of making sure receivers are blocking downfield. Lee Smith does the same for the tight ends and he’s so good about it, Rookie Dawson Knox said quote, “It’s kinda hard to mess it up.”