Bills ready to take over AFC East throne

Buffalo Bills’ Zack Moss (20) celebrates with teammate Gabriel Davis (13)after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Next man up.

I’ll admit it. The Bills use this phrase so often I’ll occasionally roll my eyes at it. It’s one of the many phrases the Bills use over and over and over and over as a part of their team philosophy.

This game was a shining example of “next man up”. When they needed a big play late, it was journeymen Justin Zimmer who forced a fumble and career backup Dean Marlowe who recovered it.

Zimmer is a great story. He’s bounced from place to place in five years of pro football with a new home each season. He’s played in Canada. This is even his second time around with the Bills.

He has a work ethic that his teammates respect (Jerry Hughes called him the “quiet assassin”) and a lunch pail authenticity that should make Buffalo swoon. They say you should act like you’ve been there before. Well… Zimmer has never been there before. He didn’t mind acting as such after the game, admitting his forced fumble was “my best play ever”.

I’m sure Bills fans would have preferred if the Patriots that had tormented them all those years were the ones that showed up Sunday in Orchard Park. Not the injury depleted, Tom Brady-less shell of the original. It would have been better if the Bills stars had matured, grown and finally found a way to beat New England’s legendary Super Bowl winners.

Instead, this game was about the little guys. And an ode to Brandon Beane.

There has long been a discussion in the AFC East about being the team that was ready to take over when the Patriots could no longer bear the weight of the crown. Beane was the one that had his team ready.

His team has the dynamic, improving young quarterback who made his share of plays in an otherwise quiet game against the Patriots. Beane’s team has the star receiver who still nearly caught 100 yards worth of passes when the gales of November came early. His team has the two running backs that darn near carried the Buffalo offense for a day.

More important, Beane has a roster that’s deep enough to have players all over the depth chart among the stars in a vital game.

It wasn’t just Zimmer. It was also Marlowe, who was in the game only because Micah Hyde couldn’t play. It was Tyler Matakevich, the career special teamer who was alert enough to recover a surprise onside kick and set up easy Bills touchdown drive. It was having a versatile lineman like Jon Feliciano ready to take over at a different position one series into his first game back after a two month stint on injured reserve. (It should have also been Gabriel Davis, but an uncharacteristic drop ruined what could have been the coup de grace for this section of my column. Damn you Gabriel! //waves fist//)

The Jets found the quarterback and then did everything wrong building around him. The Dolphins just unveiled their new quarterback this weekend. They seem close to being dangerous, but who really knows.

It was Beane who won the race to have his team ready when the Patriots vacated the throne. It was the strength of that roster that eventually tipped the scales against Bill Belichick and his genius on this day.

Of course, it’s not just about finding the right players. It’s also about coaching them up. Sean Mcdermott and his staff deserve a ton of credit and Hughes gave it to them afterward.

“We always preach about when one man goes down, the next man steps up,” Hughes said. “In order to have that, you’ve got to have coaches that are willing to spend the extra time with players to make sure they understand the gameplan.”

This was an organizational win. This was about believing in team wide philosophies (things like process, doing your 1/11th), having a smart plan and sticking to it.

The Bills finally got McDermott’s elusive first victory against the Patriots because they were ready. Ready, as a team, to be a division champ. Ready, as individual players, to make a play at any time.

No matter which one was up.