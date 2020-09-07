Bills ready to contend with high expectations, especially their own

Are they the hunters or the hunted?

That was one of the questions posed to the Bills braintrust during Zoom interviews with reporters as the first game week began on Monday.

The departure of Tom Brady coupled with the continued roster build in Buffalo is enough to make the Bills the AFC East favorite in the minds of many. Las Vegas sees it a slight advantage to the Patriots, but it really depends on which book and which day you ask.

Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott have contended all offseason that the division belongs to New England until someone says otherwise. That did not change on Monday.

“We haven’t been able to take down the Patriots yet. Nobody has since we’ve been here,” Beane said. “Our message has always been that those are predictions from the outside. We control what we do here.”

Winning the division was a specific goal mentioned by Beane on Monday because of, in part, what it allows a team to control.

“It’s hard to go on the road and win three playoff games and get to that Super Bowl,” Beane said. “We need to host playoff games here in Orchard Park. If you look back in the ’90s, those Bills teams were winning and hosting. Nobody wants to play here in January. We know it would be a big-time advantage, not only with our fans, but with the weather conditions.”

All that would seem to indicate the Bills still consider themselves the hunter. This would be the year they finally think they can catch and kill the Patriots.

However, they are also not deaf and blind. The expectations in Western New York are off the charts and there are plenty of experts nationwide that agree the Bills will have plenty of success. Living up to those expectations might be as much a test as any team on Buffalo’s schedule.

“We will have to be ready. We are not going to sneak up on anyone,” Beane said. “People are mentioning us as a team that will be in the playoffs or win the division. So, how do we fare as the hunted versus the hunter?”

Mitch Morse is happy the Bills have finally reached a game week. Bills fans have spent months talking or thinking or dreaming about how good the 2020 season could be. This week, the players can finally start specific game planning for all the wins they need to make those dreams come true.

“Just because we’re talented on paper, I feel like there’s an onus for us to make sure that we don’t buy into the hype,” Morse said.

Beane said he’s hoping the Bills are still trending up. As long as that is true, it may not matter whether they are gaining on or pulling away from their division rivals.

“No one has higher expectations of themselves than I do of myself or our team does of itself,” McDermott said. “Whether we are the hunter or the hunted that’s for you guys to narrate.”

Let the hunt begin.