Bills ready for the mind games of Philip Rivers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JANUARY 03: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts points out a blitz during the third quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a new wave of quarterback in the NFL. The young, mobile, dual-threat QB that gives opposing defenses nightmares. Think of Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, or Josh Allen.

Philip Rivers is not one of those quarterbacks.

Rivers has never been known for his athleticism, but this year he has been downright allergic to escaping the pocket. He’s scrambled a grand total of one time this year, a three-yard run during Week 1. Since mid-September, you and I have run as much as the Colts’ QB.

It’s the perfect matchup for a pass-rushing defensive lineman like Mario Addison.

“I love going against a non-mobile quarterback, guys like that who like to stay in the pocket,” said Addison. “We get to make the moves that we want to make to be successful.”

Rivers has had a strong second half of the season, throwing for 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions in the final eight games of the system. While you don’t have to worry about his mobility, there are other aspects of his game that make him dangerous.

“You can kind of narrow your game down a little bit, but at the same time, Philip Rivers has been around for a long time so you can never become comfortable. You have to always expect the unexpected and we will,” said linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. “He’s a guy that’s seen a lot of things. You have to make sure that you’re on your p’s and q’s, making sure that you have your assignment on lock, making sure that you know what you’re doing out there. He won’t be fooled by a lot of stuff so just making sure you have your fundamentals down and making sure you’re keying in on your assignments.”

“It’s like playing against an offensive coordinator out there,” said defensive end Jerry Hughes. “He might not be as mobile as some of these younger quarterbacks, but he’s still able to orchestrate the offense, put guys in positions so he can be successful. We’ve seen it a lot on film where he’s putting guys in position and he’s getting the ball out quick. For us, we’ve just gotta keep swinging and try our best to get after him and disrupt his afternoon.”

Sharing a division with Tom Brady for most of this century, the Bills know a thing or two about dealing with quarterbacks who act more like a coach on the field. Safety Jordan Poyer described it as a “cat and mouse game” trying to get your defense in order against Rivers.

“His experience is second to none. He’s played 16 years in the NFL, he’s seen every single defense you can imagine,” said Poyer. “You see a lot of the stuff that they do offensively, he’s making a lot of checks at the line of scrimmage and getting them in the right play call. It’s hard to fool a guy like Philip Rivers so just doing our very best to give him as many different looks as we can. Sometimes not just lining up and saying ‘this is what we’re in, you’ve got to beat us.'”

Edmunds, who wears the “green dot” helmet to communicate with the defensive coaching staff and relays the play calls, says that he just has to control what he can control.

“I can’t worry about what they do on offense. The only thing I have control of is how we play on defense— my execution and making sure I get my guys aligned,” he said. “From there, whatever happens, happens. But that’s the only thing I can control.”

“It’s going to be a challenge,” said safety Micah Hyde. “He gets guys lined up, he’s seen every coverage in the books and is able to get his guys lined up and see what the defense is in and pick the perfect play.”

Rivers has eleven games of playoff experience to draw upon this Sunday. He’s 5-6 overall, with a 4-1 record in the Wild Card Round. That background could be the difference against a team where most of its players have never tasted a playoff win.

But the Bills are ready to make sure that history is simply just that— history.