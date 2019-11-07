Bills ready for a fight against 2-6 Browns

The Cleveland Browns had high expectations for this season.

From the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. to Baker Mayfield’s second season, signs pointed to Cleveland’s success. Now the Browns are 2-6, fighting for their lives to stay afloat in the AFC North.

“They’ve been getting killed all year, so obviously there’s a sense of urgency there,” said Micah Hyde. “Their backs are against the wall and they want to win.”

The Bills are not taking the Browns lightly because they know the feeling of desperation, sitting at 2-6 one year ago.

“We understand they’re a hungry team,” said Jordan Poyer. “They haven’t won a game at home yet, so they’re probably pretty frustrated.”

Sean McDermott is not taking Sunday’s contest as a guaranteed win either, calling Cleveland’s roster “very capable” and “highly talented”.

“Like in any game, you need to be able to jump on a team that’s having some issues early, stay there, maintain that dominance,” said Lorenzo Alexander.

“We’re going to get the best Cleveland Browns team that’s been on the football field this season,” said Poyer.