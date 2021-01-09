Bills players felt fan energy in Wild Card win over Colts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Buffalo Bills fans raise signs for quarterback Josh Allen #17 during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) – 6700 fans seems small compared to Bills Stadium’s 71,870 person capacity, Bills players felt their passion from the field up.

“When we came out today running out of that tunnel, call it 6700 hundred fans, but man that place was rocking,” said Micah Hyde. “It was louder than I expected.”

Stefon Diggs’ excitement to experience Bills Mafia amplified when fans met the team after their playoff clinching game in Denver. His first game with Bills Mafia in the stands did not disappoint.

“We’ve been in the game for so long, and it’s been so quiet that you kind of got used to it being quiet,” said Diggs. “Pregame you got a little bit of a crowd noise and then when the game started it gave you a little bit of extra juice.”

Jordan Poyer said it was a “wild” reunion, but a sweet one for fans and players alike. The Bills Wild Card win over the Colts was the team’s first playoff win in 25 and the first playoff game in Buffalo since 1996.

“It was a cool experience to see them again,” said Poyer. “I know they had a blast, I know my family had a blast, and I’m just happy to put on a good show for them today.”

The Bills will have the opportunity to put on a show next weekend, as the Bills advance to the AFC divisional round. Buffalo’s second seed guarantees another home playoff game in Orchard Park.

Season ticket holders who did not attend Saturday’s game will be eligible to attend the second round playoff game.