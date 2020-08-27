Bills players are ready to use their platform for change

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) stretches during pre game warmups in the ninth day of training camp to an empty stadium with no fans at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park,N.Y. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Pool Photographer (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI, eight NFL teams followed the lead of the NBA, WNBA, and the rest of the sports world by canceling practice.

The Bills were not one of them after discussing it in a team meeting Wednesday night. But that doesn’t mean they’re sitting out of the conversation.

“Ultimately, what we came up with is that we need to come together as a team to find a solution, to use our platform,” says Bills running back Devin Singletary. “What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong and it’s time for change.”

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes was vocal during the meeting, expressing that his teammates have to use their platform and their voice for change.

“That is the biggest action that we have to just voice equality. Voice that, yes, we do say Black lives matter, but we say it the sense of all American lives matter. We’re not putting one in front of the other. We just want Black lives to be just as important as your American life, the next person’s American life,” says Hughes. “It shouldn’t be one has a priority over the other. We should all be in this together.”

He went on to say how much he re-enforced the notion of voting to his teammates, a cause that he has been vocal about in the past.

“When you’re out there on your social media platform or you’re speaking to the media, make sure you really use your voice and let the people know the importance of voting. That’s one of the things we speak about and how one, you’ve got to get registered and two, you’ve got to vote,” says Hughes. “So that way, you can exercise the simple American liberties we have in this country.”

Both Hughes and Singletary expressed their sentiments that all of these instances of police brutality hits close to home for them because it could happen to someone that they love.

“It’s hurtful to see. It’s still going on, it’s been going on, it’s just been brought to light now. It’s hurtful. That could have been my brother. That could have been my cousin. That could have been a family member. You don’t ever want to see that,” says Singletary. “What’s right is right and what’s wrong and wrong, and that’s wrong. Something’s got to give.”

“Some people are ignorant. Not to offend anyone, but sometimes ignorance needs to be educated. When people tell us athletes just play football, focus on football, we have to remind them that once we take off that football jersey… I’m viewed as a black man. Not a football player, not Jerry Hughes, I am a black man. If they’re looking for a black man with curly hair on the streets, 6’2’’, I fit that description. That’s who they’re going to come after… Yeah, I play football, but no one knows that once I take my helmet off,” says Hughes.

“They need to understand that this is what my father goes through, my siblings, my kids. People who look like me, they go through this on a daily basis,” he adds. “They can’t throw out an NFL card where ‘I’ll lower my gun and take my finger off the trigger because you play in the NFL.’ A lot of people aren’t awarded that fame pass.”

The team meeting was organized by the Bills coaching staff. Singletary and Hughes say that there were a lot of mixed emotions, with everyone feeling comfortable that they could share their opinions.

“It was great for us as a team. It was great for guys to be vulnerable and speak how they feel,” says Hughes. “I think very rarely do we get that as men, to open up and talk about our feelings.”

Hughes still has hope for this country, especially the way that he sees his generation fighting back and not accepting the status quo. But he’s discouraged by the fact that history continues to repeat itself.

“I’m still disgusted, heartbroken as to what’s going on. These things, these acts, these violent acts by police officers have taken place since my great grandparents were alive and probably even before then. It probably dates back to slavery,” says Hughes. “I really wish as Americans, as people who love to ridicule us for taking knees and things like that, I really wish that those people who feel the way they feel about the flag and feel so passionately about standing up, I wish that they would hold that National Anthem and that flag to the core values that it’s supposed to be held for.”

“The founding forefathers of this country wrote a Declaration of Independence in which all people are supposed to be created equal. I guess it’s 2020 and we’re still waiting for that day to come around,” he adds. “We love this country. We love being in this country. We just want the people who live in this country to respect us and to treat us like humans as well. Dr. King laid it out beautifully in his ‘I have a dream’ speech. We’re still waiting for those days to come where African American men and women will be treated with the same respect as other Americans have been getting throughout this entire time in this country.”

Both Singletary and Hughes expressed their support for the NBA and everyone around the sports world who is bringing attention to the issue. They’re proud to be using their voices for change and are ready to make a difference as well.

“We know we won’t be able to fix it overnight,” says Singletary. “It’s going to take time. But we need to see some sort of progress.”