Bills OL Cody Ford out for the season

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Cody Ford is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury at practice on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport from NFL.com tweeted that the injury is a torn meniscus that will require 3-4 months of rehab. McDermott did confirm that Ford would not be available at all for the playoffs.

“It’s unfortunate when a guy goes down,” Head Coach Sean McDermott said. “That said, we’re confident in the guys we have. We’re thankful we have position flexibility there.”

Ford has only played seven of the Bills’ ten games this year. He was dealing with a knee injury earlier in the year. He last played against the Seahawks, but exited early with an ankle issue.

The Bills will now be forced to play the entire 2020 season without their top five offensive linemen. Jon Feliciano missed the first seven games of the season with a torn pectoral. He and Mitch Morse played next to each other for three snaps against the Patriots before Morse suffered a concussion. Morse missed the next game against Seattle with the injury, but was not played in Arizona due to a coach’s decision. (McDermott did not provide any update on Morse Friday)

Ford was out for the New England game and, now, will not return again.

McDermott also announced on Friday that wide receiver John Brown will not be playing this Sunday against the Chargers.

Brown left the loss in Arizona with a ankle injury. He has dealt with knee and calf injuries during the season. McDermott said there were no setbacks this week after Brown had the bye week to get healthy. Brown did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday.

McDermott would not speculate as to how long Brown may be out.

“I’m rolling day to day, week to week with him at this point,” he said. “John’s a really good player. He’s a big part of our offense, but we have to have someone step in and step up.”